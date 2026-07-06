Bola Aremu Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Relentless” Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Bola Aremu - Best Selling Author

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Bola Aremu, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "Relentless" is Bola Aremu’s chapter, "No More Spots: How Determination Became The Difference.” Bola shares how a refusal to accept "no" opened doors throughout a career that launched a transcontinental airline, expanded a global network using strategic partnerships, and broke barriers no one in the room had broken before.



She shows how persistence, adaptability, and a "how can I?" mindset turned closed doors into new markets and rejection into a redirected revenue play. Her story will resonate with leaders who have faced unforeseen challenges along their journey, but have maintained a focused on possibility instead of limitations, and understand how consistency, courage, and resourcefulness can transform setbacks into breakthroughs.



"Relentless" earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.



Meet Bola Aremu:

Bola is the Founder and Revenue Strategist of Powerhouse Consulting and the author of the C3 Method™. She works with CROs & Senior Executives who face revenue gaps despite pipeline movement within their sales & marketing teams. For more than two decades, across Fortune 100 aviation, CPG, energy and finance organizations, Bola Aremu has been handed the revenue leaking seam. One of her most notable accomplishments in closing that gap is executing 35X revenue on a single product relaunch.

In her corporate career, Bola held senior strategic leadership roles at The Boeing Company, where she managed multimillion-dollar product portfolios, led global go-to-market strategies, oversaw complex supplier partnerships with ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP, and led international teams delivering tailored solutions across commercial, government, and business aviation markets.

Prior to Boeing, she held leadership positions at Pacific Gas & Electric, the Port of Oakland, BlackRock, and United Airlines.



Bola holds a Master’s in Integrated Marketing from Northwestern University, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois, completed coursework at Bocconi University, Milan and has been featured in Business Insider.



For consulting, speaking or podcast requests: bola@powerhouse-consulting.com



To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.



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