Learn from biologists, naturalists as they document wild species at Purrington Prairie near Windom

Become a community scientist for a day by observing biologists and naturalists as they document species diversity at an upcoming BioBlitz in Cottonwood County.

The event is Saturday, July 18 at the Purrington Prairie Scientific and Natural Area, just north of Windom. Staff will be on site by 9 a.m. and will remain while guests are present. Guests are welcome to arrive and leave at their leisure. Most surveys are expected to occur from 9 a.m. to noon, with sporadic activity during the afternoon and moth surveys in the evening.

BioBlitz is an intensive one-day field study to document the biodiversity of the SNA. Attendees can learn from experts, who will be working toward a better understanding of the site’s ecology and biodiversity.

This year’s event includes experts in fish, spiders, plants, butterflies and moths.

“These experts are among the top in the state in their fields of study,” SNA specialist Brad Bolduan said. “Experts will document as many species as possible on the site in a 24-hour period. As they go, they’ll show attendees many of the species, briefly describe how they’re identified, and answer questions.”

No experience is necessary — just bring curiosity and enthusiasm. Long pants, long sleeves, sturdy footwear, sunscreen, and tick and mosquito protection are encouraged.

“We host this annual event in the southern Minnesota region to provide attendees a chance to learn about the site and the species in SNAs in Minnesota,” Bolduan said. “Many attendees might appreciate seeing the diversity of species on a small piece of remnant prairie, while others with a higher level of interest might like seeing identification and survey techniques.”

To reach Purrington Prairie from Windom, head 1.2 miles northwest on Highway 71, 1.9 miles west on County Road 15, and 1 mile northwest on County Road 13. Park on the north shoulder of the road.

Learn more about Purrington Prairie SNA on the DNR website. For questions about the BioBlitz event, contact Bolduan at 507-832-6041 or [email protected]. Additional events are scheduled in SNAs and state parks throughout the summer. A full schedule is available on the Minnesota DNR website.