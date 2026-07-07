NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Lane Partners Completes Sale of Vexos to East West Manufacturing

New York, NY, July 6, 2026 – Centre Lane Partners (“Centre Lane”), a private investment firm that invests in middle-market companies in North America, announced today that it has completed the sale of Vexos (“Vexos” or the “Company”), a global provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services (“EMS”) and Custom Material Solutions (“CMS”), to East West Manufacturing (“East West”).

Vexos is a leading electronics manufacturing partner providing end-to-end engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket solutions to customers across highly regulated and complex end markets, including technology, telecommunications, medical, and aerospace. Through its global manufacturing footprint and differentiated EMS and CMS capabilities, the Company supports customers throughout the product lifecycle, from design and new product introduction through manufacturing and fulfillment.

During Centre Lane’s ownership, Vexos’ revenue more than doubled while EBITDA increased by over 4x, reflecting the successful execution of a broad transformation strategy. Centre Lane partnered closely with management to enhance the Company’s commercial, engineering and procurement capabilities, boost operational efficiency and accelerate growth in attractive end markets. In addition, the Company built a differentiated global platform capable of meeting customers’ evolving needs through the expansion of Vexos’ footprint via greenfield facilities in Vietnam and Mexico, investments in new capacity and advanced capabilities, and several strategic acquisitions.

"We are proud of what the Vexos team has accomplished during our ownership period and thank Paul Jona, the management team and all Vexos employees for their hard work and dedication in building the Company into a leading global EMS and CMS platform," said Kenneth Lau, Managing Director at Centre Lane. "We believe Vexos, after the acquisition by East West, is well positioned for its next chapter of growth and continued success.”

Paul Jona, Chief Executive Officer of Vexos, said “The Vexos team has built a leading electronics manufacturing partner with significant capabilities globally. We are very pleased to be joining East West and excited about the future growth opportunities with the support of our new shareholder. We have enjoyed our partnership with Centre Lane and appreciated their support over the years.”

"Vexos has built an impressive reputation for engineering excellence, quality, and customer service," said Ryan Flynn, Chief Executive Officer of East West. "Its capabilities align naturally with East West and add to our expertise in helping customers navigate complex engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain challenges. Just as importantly, we both share a commitment to putting customers first, investing in people, and building long-term business relationships."

Guggenheim Securities served as exclusive financial advisor and Freshfields served as legal counsel to Centre Lane and Vexos in connection with the transaction.

About Centre Lane Partners

Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle-market companies in North America. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches complex situations with a solutions orientation. Centre Lane has an experienced, collaborative and diverse team, and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and Centre Lane’s operational, financial and strategic expertise and support. For more information, please visit www.centrelanepartners.com.

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