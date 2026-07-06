Attorney General Andy Wilson’s Statement on Slain Rittman Police Officer

(RITTMAN, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson issued the following statement regarding the death of Rittman Police Sgt. Scott Ries, who was killed overnight in the line of duty:

“A career peace officer, Sgt. Ries dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting his community. My prayers are with his family, his fellow officers and everyone at the Rittman Police Department.”

Ries, 54, was a 10-year veteran of the Rittman Police Department. He previously served as a deputy sheriff for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and an officer for the Sugar Grove Police Department in Fairfield County.

The Rittman Police Department requested assistance from the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the officer-involved critical incident.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-