AmeriCorps Cape Cod Awarded $1.5 Million Federal Grant to Continue Service Through 2029

Published on: July 6, 2026

Three-year federal award supports environmental stewardship, disaster preparedness, and community resilience across Cape Cod.

July 6, 2026 (Barnstable, MA) – AmeriCorps Cape Cod (ACC) has been awarded approximately $1.5 million in federal funding through a competitive three-year AmeriCorps State and National grant, ensuring the program can continue serving Cape Cod communities through August 2029.

The grant provides approximately $500,000 annually, totaling about $1.5 million over three years, to support 20 full-time ACC members each year. The funding will support ACC’s ongoing service across Barnstable County, where members have partnered with municipalities, nonprofits, schools, and community groups since 1999 to strengthen communities, protect natural resources, and respond to local needs.

The award comes as ACC completes its strongest recruitment season in recent years. The program received 189 applications for 20 positions for the 2026-2027 service year, double the number received the previous year. Recruitment is nearing completion, and all 20 positions are expected to be filled.

“I am incredibly grateful that this grant provides three years of stable funding for the ACC Program,” said Misty Niemeyer, Program Manager for ACC. “It allows us to focus our energy on strengthening our program, supporting our members, and continuing to make a meaningful difference for the communities we serve across Cape Cod.”

ACC also thanks the Massachusetts Service Alliance (MSA) for its continued partnership in strengthening national service across Massachusetts and supporting programs like AmeriCorps Cape Cod.

ACC members serve with local governments and nonprofit organizations throughout Barnstable County on projects that improve environmental stewardship, strengthen disaster preparedness and emergency response, and build more resilient communities. Members gain hands-on professional experience while helping communities prepare for emergencies, protect natural resources, complete conservation projects, and respond to local needs.

AmeriCorps State and National is a federal-state partnership with a central role for governor-appointed State Service Commissions. These grants allow organizations to recruit, train, and supervise AmeriCorps members who serve in education, disaster response, health, environmental stewardship, economic opportunity, and support for veterans and military families.

With this new funding, ACC will continue recruiting, training, and supporting members who serve throughout Barnstable County while expanding the program’s ability to partner with local communities and organizations to address regional needs.

Full-time AmeriCorps members receive a modest living allowance, health care, and childcare during their service term. Upon successful completion of service, members earn a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to repay qualified student loans or pay for current educational expenses at eligible institutions of higher education and training programs.

ABOUT AMERICORPS CAPE COD: AmeriCorps Cape Cod is a national service program operating through Barnstable County. Our program focuses on meeting Cape Cod’s critical and pressing environmental and disaster response needs through a dedication to community service and local collaboration. The program is funded by Barnstable County and through a grant provided by AmeriCorps the Agency. Housing for Corps members and live-in program staff is provided by Barnstable County, the Cape Cod National Seashore, and the Town of Barnstable. ACC is managed and operated by the Barnstable County Commissioners’ Office with support from the Massachusetts Service Alliance.

ABOUT BARNSTABLE COUNTY REGIONAL GOVERNMENT OF CAPE COD:

Barnstable County provides regional services, programs, and leadership to the fifteen towns of Cape Cod. Through collaboration and innovation, the County works to address shared challenges and improve the quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors across the region. Learn more at www.capecod.gov.