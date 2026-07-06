West Virginia Department of Human Services Extends Deadline to Report SNAP Food Losses Following Severe Storms in Boone, Logan, and Raleigh Counties ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the 10-day reporting period for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to report food losses resulting from the severe storm that began impacting West Virginia on June 22, 2026.

The extension applies to current SNAP recipients in Boone, Logan, and Raleigh counties who lost food due to the slow-moving storm system, which brought damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and prolonged power outages. Some areas received more than six inches of rain, resulting in widespread flooding and damage to homes, roads, and other infrastructure.

Eligible households now have until July 13, 2026, to report food losses and request replacement SNAP benefits.

Households may qualify for replacement benefits if they:

Are West Virginia residents;

Currently receive SNAP benefits;

Lost food due to a household misfortune, disaster, or power outage lasting more than four hours; and

Submit a signed affidavit.

To request replacement benefits or obtain additional information, contact your local DoHS county office or call the Office of Constituent Services’ Customer Service Hotline at 1-877-716-1212.

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The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) provides a wide range of necessary and life-saving services to many West Virginia residents. DoHS includes the Bureau for Social Services, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Family Assistance, Bureau for Behavioral Health, Office of Drug Control Policy, Commission to Study Residential Placement of Children, Family Protection Services Board, Catastrophic Illness Commission, and the WV Women's Commission.

For more information, visit dohs.wv.gov.