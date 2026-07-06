LDWF Accepting Applications for 2026 Elbow Slough WMA Dove and White Lake WCA Teal Lottery Hunts

Baton Rouge, Jul 06, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for the Elbow Slough Wildlife Management Area (WMA) dove lottery hunt and the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) teal lottery hunt for the 2026 hunting season. The deadline to apply is July 27.

All lottery applications are available on the LDWF License, Permits and Tags webpage at Louisiana Outdoors. To apply, customers should update or create details similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee per application and a $3.50 transaction fee per transaction. Paper applications are not accepted.

For more information on the Elbow Slough WMA dove lottery hunt, contact David Hayden at 318-487-5353 or dhayden@wlf.la.gov.

For more information on the White Lake WCA teal lottery hunt, contact Lance Ardoin at 337-536-6061 or lardoin@wlf.la.gov.