Notice for Early & Absentee Voting for the State Primary/County General August 6, 2026

EARLY AND ABSENTEE VOTING FOR THE STATE PRIMARY/COUNTY GENERAL AUGUST 6, 2026

The Tipton County Election Commission Office, located at 113 E Church St in Covington, will be open the following days and hours for the convenience of early voting for the August 6, 2026 State Primary and County General Elections. Early voting will also be held on the south end of the county at First Baptist Church Atoka, located at 102 Kimbrough Dr., on the same schedule.

Beginning Friday, July 17, 2026 and ending Saturday, August 1, 2026 Early Voting hours will be: Monday-Friday 9:00 A.M. to 5 P.M. & Saturday 9:00 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Voters need to bring a State or Federally issued photo ID to vote early. Exemptions from photo ID requirements exist for those who are indigent or have a religious objection to being photographed.

Voters who need to change their address/name may do so while early voting.

ALL registered voters are allowed to vote early.

registered voters are allowed to vote early. Persons who registered on by-mail forms must vote in person at the polls or during early voting for the first time after they register. All persons who registered by mail must present one form of acceptable identification and proof of address.

ABSENTEE VOTING: Anyone else who is unable to appear at your polling place on Election Day or during Early Voting may request a By-mail Ballot for the following reasons: If you will be out of town on Election Day and all days of Early Voting. If you are a full-time student or the spouse of a full-time student enrolled in a college or university outside of Tipton County but in Tennessee. If you are hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled. If you are the caretaker of a hospitalized, ill or disabled person. If you are serving on a state or federal jury. If you are observing a religious holiday and are unable to appear during early voting or at the polls on Election Day. If you are 60 years of age or older. If you are an election official. If you are a candidate for office. If you are on the Permanent Absentee Voting Register. If you are hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled and are not able to appear during early voting or at the polls on Election Day, you may file a Doctor’s Statement of your condition (provided by the Election Office). Once this form is on file you will automatically be mailed a ballot for all future elections in which you are eligible to vote.



Voters must send a request in letter form containing the following information to be sent a ballot by mail:

(1) The name of the registered voter;

(2) The address of the voter's residence;

(3) The voter’s date of birth

(4) The voter's social security number;

(5) The address to mail the ballot outside the county (This applies only when the reason for voting by mail involves the voter being outside of their county of residence during all of early voting and on Election Day);

(6) The election the voter wishes to participate in;

(7) The reason the voter wishes to vote absentee; and

(8) Voter’s signature

The last day we can receive a written request for a by-mail ballot and mail out a ballot will be July 27, 2026

The Tipton County Election Commission Office is opened Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We may be contacted at 476-0223 or by e-mail election@tiptonco.com. Our web site is www.tiptonco.com.

TIPTON COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION