NOTICE FOR AUGUST 6, 2026 STATE PRIMARY/COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION FOR ELDERLY VOTERS OR VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES

Any elderly voter or a voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote early, by absentee ballot or at the election commission office on Election Day. If the voter chooses to vote at the Election Commission Office on Election Day, they must complete an affidavit at the Election Commission Office not later than Monday, July 27, 2026 stating that their designated voting location does not comply with the provisions of Public Law 98-435 of the 98th Congress.

As an alternative to voting at the election commission office on Election Day, the voter may vote by absentee ballot or during the early voting period. (*Note – If the voter registered by mail, they must vote in person in the first election they vote in after registering). To vote an absentee ballot by-mail, the voter must make the request in writing and include their name (as registered), date of birth, social security number, residence address (911 address), mailing address (if different from residence address), the election(s) they wish to vote in, the reason they are requesting to vote an absentee ballot and their signature. The written request must be received no later than Monday, July 27, 2026. Requests must be mailed to the Tipton County Election Commission, P.O. Box 456, Covington, TN 38019. If you are voting during the Early Voting period, remember to bring photo identification with you. Forms of acceptable identification include, even if expired, Tennessee driver’s license with your photo, United States Passport, Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government, United States Military photo ID, Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo.

TIPTON COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Jimmy Vandergrift, Chairman

Kay Bergen, Member

Letitia Wilson, Secretary

Jena Hackett, Member

Chris Brent, Member

Cindy Pinner, Administrator

Office Location - 113 East Church Ave., Covington, TN 38019

Phone – 901-476-0223 Email: election@tiptonco.com

Office Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

OUR OFFICE IS CLOSED FOR ALL STATE AND LOCAL HOLIDAYS