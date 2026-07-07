Boston Cancer Patient Turns Her Own Fight Into a Fundraiser for Dana-Farber

Julie Fry, Founder of Gentreo and Designer Purse Bingo for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Designer handbags, bingo, raffles, and hope come together to raise funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving cancer research

Cancer changed my life. This event lets me turn fear into hope and give other patients the same chance I've been given.” — Julie Fry

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Designer Purse Bingo for the Jimmy Fund ” comes to BC High on Saturday, July 18 — an evening of bingo, designer purses, raffles, and a silent auction supporting cancer care and research.On Saturday, July 18, 2026, Designer Purse Bingo for the Jimmy Fund will be held at Boston College High School, located at 150 Morrissey Blvd in Boston. This ticketed fundraising event is open to the general public (must be 21+ years old), and attendance does not require any affiliation with the school. All proceeds will benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.Guests will play bingo for a chance to win designer handbags, enter raffles, and bid in a silent auction. All while raising crucial funds for cancer research and patient care. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. ET, with bingo beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are required for entry and can be purchased at www.designerpursebingo.org The event was created by Julie Fry, a Dana-Farber patient who chose to transform her own cancer experience into a way to give back to the institution treating her. Her story is at the heart of the campaign and can be read at designerpursebingo.org/julies-story-designer-purse-bingo.“I’ve been battling stage 4 endometrial cancer for almost 5 years. Going through treatment at Dana-Farber showed me every day how much extraordinary care costs — and how much it means to have people in your corner. Designer Purse Bingo is my way of turning something hard into something hopeful. Every ticket and every purse on the table helps fund the research and care that patients like me depend on.”— Julie Fry, founder and organizer, Designer Purse Bingo and founder of Gentreo Event DetailsWhat: Designer Purse Bingo for the Jimmy Fund — bingo, designer purse prizes, raffles, and a silent auction benefiting Dana-Farber Cancer InstituteWhen: Saturday, July 18, 2026 — Doors open 6:00 p.m. ET, bingo begins 7:00 p.m. ETWhere: Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MATickets: $50 individual • $350 for a table of 8 • $500 to sponsor a table for cancer patients and caregiversTickets and donations are available now at charity.pledgeit.org/c/xtktopla8u. More information is at designerpursebingo.org.Raffle & Auction PrizesAlongside the designer handbags at the heart of the night, guests can enter raffles and bid on a growing list of prizes, including:• Designer bags – Coach, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke, etc.• Sports packages - A Drake Maye autographed framed photo; A Mason Lohrei autographed hockey puck; Boston Red Sox tickets and a framed autographed photo of Zack Kelly• Gift baskets - L’Occitane, Yankee Candle, Bath & Body Works, Beach Comber, and more…Media OpportunitiesMembers of the media are invited to attend Designer Purse Bingo for the Jimmy Fund on Saturday, July 18. To coordinate event coverage, interviews, or photography, please contact Julie Fry. Julie is available for interviews before and during the event to discuss her personal cancer journey, the inspiration behind Designer Purse Bingo, and the importance of supporting cancer research through the Jimmy Fund.Media ContactJulie FryFounder & Organizer, Designer Purse BingoPhone: (703) 869-6193Email: juliefry73@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.