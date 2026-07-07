Kontour Medical Aesthetics Becomes the Only Clinic in London Ontario to Offer Lumenis FoLix Laser Hair Restoration

FoLix laser hair treatment in London, Ontario

Kontour Medical Aesthetics is the first and only clinic in London, Ontario offering FoLix laser hair restoration for hair loss treatment in men and women.

There's no single treatment that works for everyone. Our approach starts with a proper consultation, not a menu of treatments to choose from.” — Belita Savage | Kontour Founder

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kontour Medical Aesthetics, a Nurse Practitioner-led medical aesthetics clinic in London, Ontario located at 1599 Adelaide Street North, announced today that it is now the only provider in London and Southwestern Ontario offering the Lumenis FoLix fractional laser for hair restoration . The addition positions Kontour as a regional destination for patients seeking advanced, medically guided options for hair loss treatment in London, Ontario.FoLix is a fractional laser technology designed to support scalp health and stimulate the body's natural hair growth processes. Its arrival at Kontour expands the clinic's hair restoration offerings, which already include PRP hair restoration and microneedling paired with exosomes and growth factor therapy. Together, these treatments give Kontour one of the most comprehensive hair loss treatment programs in the region."Hair loss affects people differently, and there's no single treatment that works for everyone," said Nurse Practitioner Belita Savage, founder and director of Kontour Medical Aesthetics. "Bringing FoLix to our clinic means we can build more tailored treatment plans for patients, often combining technologies like FoLix, PRP, and microneedling based on what someone's scalp and hair actually need. Our approach starts with a proper consultation, not a menu of treatments to choose from."That consultative philosophy is central to how Kontour operates. Rather than allowing patients to self-select a treatment, the clinic requires a clinical consultation so that hair loss patterns, scalp condition, and patient goals can be assessed before any treatment plan is recommended. This mirrors the approach Kontour takes across its full range of services, from injectables to laser and skin rejuvenation treatments, all developed under protocols established by Belita Savage.While hair loss is often thought of as a concern primarily affecting men, Kontour reports a growing number of female patients seeking help for thinning hair and hair loss in women. Female hair loss can stem from a range of causes, including hormonal shifts, postpartum hair loss, thyroid changes, stress, and genetics, and it often requires a different clinical approach than male pattern hair loss. Kontour's expanded hair restoration program is built to address these differences, offering women in London, Ontario a discreet, medically supervised path to explore options for postpartum hair loss, hormonal thinning, and general hair loss in women, alongside the clinic's existing services for male hair loss.Hair loss remains a common concern among Kontour's patient base, which spans London and surrounding communities including Masonville, Sunningdale, Hyde Park, Old North, Arva, Ilderton, and Lucan. By adding FoLix, Kontour can now offer patients in these areas access to a treatment that was previously unavailable anywhere else in London or Southwestern Ontario, reducing the need to travel to Toronto or other major centres for advanced hair restoration technology.As with all of Kontour's regenerative and aesthetic treatments, results with FoLix vary from patient to patient and depend on individual factors such as the underlying cause and stage of hair loss. Kontour emphasizes that no treatment offers guaranteed or permanent results, and every recommendation is made following a full clinical consultation with a member of the Kontour care team.Kontour Medical Aesthetics will begin offering FoLix consultations immediately, with treatment plans built around each patient's individual scalp and hair goals. Patients interested in learning more about hair loss treatment options in London, Ontario, including FoLix, PRP hair restoration, and microneedling with exosomes, are encouraged to book a consultation directly with the clinic.About Kontour Medical AestheticsKontour by Belita Savage is a Nurse Practitioner-led medical aesthetics clinic in London, Ontario specializing in natural, medically guided treatments including injectables, laser procedures, skin rejuvenation, advanced skincare, and regenerative medicine. The clinic combines medical expertise, educator-level standards, and a commitment to natural results to help patients look refreshed, confident, and authentically themselves. All treatments are provided by trained medical professionals under protocols developed by Nurse Practitioner Belita Savage.

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