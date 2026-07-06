Antelope Air Highlights Scenic Flights as Summer Travelers Explore Lake Powell and Antelope Canyon

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As summer visitation to Northern Arizona reaches its seasonal peak, Antelope Air highlights the growing interest in aerial sightseeing experiences.

Summer is one of the most exciting times to experience Northern Arizona because the region offers such a remarkable variety of landscapes within a relatively short distance” — Antelope Air representative

PAGE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Northern Arizona enters one of its busiest travel seasons, Antelope Air is highlighting the value of scenic aviation experiences for visitors seeking to experience the region's renowned landscapes from a unique perspective. With travelers continuing to prioritize memorable outdoor experiences, scenic flights have become an increasingly popular complement to traditional sightseeing throughout the Page area.Each year, millions of visitors travel to Northern Arizona to experience destinations including Horseshoe Bend, Lake Powell, Antelope Canyon, Rainbow Bridge National Monument, and Monument Valley. While many of these landmarks are explored by vehicle or on foot, aerial tours provide a broader view of the terrain and reveal the scale and geography that are difficult to appreciate from ground level alone.For visitors planning their itinerary, Scenic Flights Arizona has become an increasingly sought-after way to maximize limited travel time while viewing several landmarks during a single experience.Unlike transportation-focused aviation services, Antelope Air specializes in professionally guided sightseeing flights designed specifically around the region's natural features. Each route is planned to showcase distinctive geological formations, winding waterways, sandstone mesas, and remote desert landscapes that define the Colorado Plateau.One of the company's most popular experiences is its Lake Powell Air Tour , which provides passengers with expansive views of the lake's intricate shoreline, sandstone cliffs, secluded coves, and surrounding desert formations. From the air, visitors gain a greater appreciation for the immense size and complexity of one of the Southwest's most recognizable recreational destinations.For many travelers, aerial sightseeing also complements a ground visit to Antelope Canyon. While guided walking tours allow visitors to experience the famous slot canyon up close, Antelope Canyon Flights present a dramatically different perspective by revealing the surrounding canyon systems, waterways, mesas, and geological features that cannot be seen from inside the canyon itself. Together, these experiences provide a more comprehensive understanding of the landscape that has made Page an internationally recognized travel destination.Antelope Air also offers combination experiences that pair scenic flights with guided land excursions, allowing guests to experience multiple perspectives of Northern Arizona during a single itinerary. These packages are designed for visitors looking to efficiently explore the region while gaining both aerial and ground-level views of its most recognizable attractions."Summer is one of the most exciting times to experience Northern Arizona because the region offers such a remarkable variety of landscapes within a relatively short distance," said an Antelope Air representative. "Whether someone is visiting for the first time or returning to discover new viewpoints, a scenic flight provides a perspective that many travelers don't realize they're missing until they experience it themselves."As travel demand continues throughout the summer months, Page remains a gateway to several of the American Southwest's most photographed destinations. The city's central location allows visitors to access numerous parks, monuments, and recreation areas within a single trip, making it a popular destination for families, photographers, outdoor enthusiasts, and international travelers alike.Visitors interested in planning their itinerary can explore Antelope Air's available Lake Powell Air Tour options atTravelers wishing to combine aerial sightseeing with guided land experiences can learn more about available tour packages atAdditional information or trip planning assistance is available by contacting Antelope Air directly throughAbout Antelope AirAntelope Air is a scenic air tour company based in Page, Arizona, offering professionally operated sightseeing flights over some of the American Southwest's most recognizable natural landmarks. Operating from Page Municipal Airport, the company provides aerial tours showcasing destinations including Lake Powell, Horseshoe Bend, Rainbow Bridge National Monument, Reflection Canyon, Monument Valley, Bryce Canyon, and surrounding canyon country. Antelope Air also offers combination tour experiences that pair scenic flights with guided ground excursions, providing visitors with multiple ways to explore Northern Arizona's diverse landscapes. Learn more at https://antelopeair.com/

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