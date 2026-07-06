Boone County and City of Columbia Housing Study Earns National Association of Counties 2026 Achievement Award

Kip Kendrick, Presiding Commissioner Justin Aldred, District I Commissioner Janet Thompson, District II Commissioner Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center 801 E. Walnut St., Rm 333 Columbia, MO 65201-7732 (573) 886-4305 (573) 886-4311

COLUMBIA, Mo. (July 6, 2026) - The release and ongoing implementation of the Boone County and City of Columbia Housing Study has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). This award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

Nationally, awards are given annually in 18 different categories, which reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement, and many more. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.

Since the release of the Boone County and City of Columbia Housing Study, cross-jurisdictional collaboration has continued. The Study serves as a roadmap for Upward Mobility's Affordable Housing Coalition Workgroup, part of Boone County's Upward Mobility initiative, which promotes economic mobility and equity for all residents. The Study provides guiding strategies applicable to a variety of stakeholders for addressing housing challenges, including workforce housing, starter homes, and accessibility for residents with disabilities. Using tools like a housing study crosswalk and a 10-stage housing continuum, the Workgroup translates findings into actionable strategies, while City and County leadership collaboratively review progress in quarterly coordination meetings. The Study's data-driven approach informs policy, encourages collaboration, and advances equitable housing solutions for Boone County and Columbia.

NACo will recognize award-winning counties on July 19 during its 2026 Annual Conference in New Orleans.

The Boone County and City of Columbia Housing Study can be viewed at https://www.boonemo.gov/community-services/common/pdf/BC_CoMo_Housing_Study.pdf or at https://www.como.gov/housing-programs-division/.

About the Boone County Community Services Department

The mission of Boone County Community Services Department (BCCSD) is to support the greatest possible level of independence and self-sufficiency of Boone County residents by promoting their physical, mental and social well-being to cultivate a safe and healthy community. The BCCSD oversees the Boone County Children's Services Fund, Domestic Violence Services funding, the Upward Mobility initiative, and Health and Justice Coordination.

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