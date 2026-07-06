Betty Bobo Pearson Remembered for Unwavering Civil Rights Activism

Photo from the cover of Delta Rainbow: The Irrepressible Betty Bobo Pearson, by Sally Palmer Thomason.

Betty Bobo Pearson, whose life is highlighted as a Point of Light in the Two Mississippi Museums, is remembered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for her lifelong civic engagement, including advocacy for civil rights and voting rights.

Pearson died May 26, 2026, at the age of 104.

Pearson joined the United States Marines in the fall of 1943, eventually earning the rank of Second Lieutenant. She spent the war years at the San Diego Naval Base.

MDAH recognizes Pearson as a Point of Light in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

In 2016, her life was the subject of a History Is Lunch program based on Sally Palmer Thomason's biography, Delta Rainbow: The Irrepressible Betty Bobo Pearson.

According to the book, a defining moment in Pearson's life came in 1955, when she attended the trial for Emmett Till alongside her close friend, Florence Mars. Witnessing firsthand the blatant injustice and deep-seated racism on display transformed Pearson's perspective and strengthened her resolve to fight for equality.

"Betty Bobo Pearson's courage, compassion, and unwavering moral conviction continue to inspire generations of Mississippians," said Two Mississippi Museums Director Michael Morris.

The late Mississippi Governor William Winter once reflected on the book and Pearson's enduring impact: "This is the intimate, tell-it-all account of the life and career of one of the most remarkable women whom I have ever known. If Mississippi had had more people of conscience and courage like Betty Bobo Pearson and her friend, Florence Mars, we would have spared ourselves much unnecessary grief in the past, as we struggled with the issue of race. But this intriguing book is not just about race. It is an enlightening and inspiring insight into the character and values of one who was always true to herself and, as a result, to everyone else."