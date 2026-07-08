Cyberiad.ai Launches Industry’s First Dual-Motor Revenue Protection Engine for DSOs and Multi-Office Dental Practices

Predict. Prevent. Collect.

New Category Combines Revenue Intelligence and Revenue Cycle Management to Help Organizations Predict Denials While Automating the Full Collections Cycle

Today’s existing RCM tools, even those with an AI component, only handle a portion of the problem to support dental organization revenue optimization, operating downstream of the payer response.” — Peter Sisk, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberiad.ai

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberiad.ai, an AI-powered healthcare workflow automation and intelligence company today announced a landmark revenue protection engine that combines two core technologies: Revenue Intelligence and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). Together, these modules provide dental service organizations (DSOs) and multi-office dental practices with a complete, closed-loop system for safeguarding revenue – predicting and preventing losses before claims are ever submitted, and automating collection once a payer responds.

The revenue protection engine is unlike existing RCM tools on the market – including those recently announced by legacy platforms – which are built to work faster once a problem has already occurred. Cyberiad’s AI-native engine also addresses the revenue cycle's other half: using AI to flag denial risk, coding errors, and patient attrition risk before a claim ever reaches a payer, so fewer problems reach the RCM worklist in the first place. This gives dental organization finance and billing leaders a real-time view of revenue at risk across every location and provider, as well as the tools to operationalize and act on those insights.

“Today’s existing RCM tools, even those with an AI component, only handle a portion of the problem to support dental organization revenue optimization, operating downstream of the payer response,” said Peter Sisk, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberiad.ai. “Our dual-motor revenue protection engine changes the calculus from simply working faster after the fact to proactively surfacing the money these organizations don't have to lose in the first place as well – to ultimately close the leakage loop.”

Revenue Intelligence Module: Predictive Risk Insights

Cyberiad’s revenue intelligence technology delivers a “single source of truth” across the enterprise, and leverages its advanced AI to help dental executives analyze:

• Revenue at Risk: A daily health check showing total revenue at risk, high-risk claim counts, at-risk patient counts, and denial rate against a specified target.

• Claim Complexity: A review of claims against historical denial patterns before submission, flagging errors and violations so billers can fix issues before a payer ever sees them.

• Coding Issues: An interpretation of coding patterns over time to surface under-coding, over-coding, duplicates, and bundling violations.

• Patient Attrition: A scores of each patient's likelihood of leaving the practice based on numerous signals, turning retention into a proactive worklist rather than a lagging metric.

Revenue Cycle Management Module: Streamlined Case Reconciliation

The RCM module automates the operational side of the cycle, from the moment a payer responds through final patient payment: ingesting EOBs and ERA/835 remittances, auto-matching payments to claims, routing exceptions and denials for follow-up, drafting and tracking appeals against filing deadlines, posting payments to the ledger, and delivering patient statements through a secure, PHI-free payment portal. For dental organizations, both modules operate across every practice from a single login, allowing central billing teams to compare performance location-by-location and provider-by-provider – and act on risk wherever it appears in the network.’

Built for the way DSOs Actually Operate

Because Cyberiad’s revenue protection engine is purpose built for multi-location, dental executives can benchmark denial rates, coding accuracy, and collections performance across their entire portfolio of practices – the same organization-wide visibility Cyberiad introduced for front-office and patient engagement operations at launch, now extended to the revenue cycle. And unlike RCM tools that require displacing an organization’s existing systems, Cyberiad's modules are built to plug into a current practice management system (PMS) and billing infrastructure, adding intelligence without adding migration risk.

Availability

Cyberiad’s revenue protection engine is available now as an extension of the Cyberiad Cortex platform. To book a demo or to schedule a proof of concept, click here.

About Cyberiad.ai

Cyberiad.ai is an AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on transforming operational workflows, communications, and intelligence for dental service organizations and multi-location healthcare providers. The company’s core platform, the Cyberiad Cortex, unifies fragmented systems and processes to deliver unprecedented transparency, control, and efficiency – serving as a growth, retention, efficiency, and profitability engine. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.cyberiad.ai.

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