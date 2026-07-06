Creators Come Home: MOMO BOARD Debuts Community Super App at VidCon 2026

MOMO FRIENDS MOMO BOARD VIDCON 2026 - VIP DINNER

Community super-app MOMO BOARD made its U.S. debut at VidCon 2026, built for creators’ most loyal fans.

We built MOMO BOARD on the belief that real community — the kind with memory, culture and belonging — is the most durable asset a creator can have.” — Jae Shin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOMO BOARD Makes U.S. Debut at VidCon 2026 Super Fan Engagement Platform Gives Creators, Fans and Brands a Unified Platform to Call HomeMOMO BOARD introduced its community super-app to the U.S. creator economy and previewed new monetization features, extending the platform’s comprehensive feature set which empowers creators and brands to manage, maintain and grow their most loyal fan base all in one placeCommunity super-app MOMO BOARD made its U.S. debut this week at VidCon Anaheim, introducing creators, fans and brands to a platform built to cultivate genuine fan relationships beyond mere view counts. At the company’s booth in the VIP Village, MOMO BOARD showed creators how they can monetize their communities through paid events and ticketing, and previewed two new monetization features coming soon: Paid Content and Subscriptions. Paid Content enables creators to monetize exclusive posts, videos, and access directly inside their community and Subscriptions gives fans an effortless way to support their favorite creators. Native e-commerce is also in the pipeline, so that a creator’s community, events and store all will live in the same place their fans already are.“The creator economy has been commoditized into performance metrics and fleeting attention,” noted MOMO BOARD Founder and CEO Jae Shin. “That model has devalued the fan relationship, both undercutting efforts to reward loyalty and limiting ways for creators to create long tail revenue for their business.“Instead, we built MOMO BOARD on the belief that real community — the kind with memory, culture and belonging — is the most durable asset a creator can have. VidCon was the right moment to make that case.”MOMO BOARD’s presence reinforced its premium position as a community super-app, a comprehensive platform which combines forum boards, group chat, and event creation with ticketing residing inside one community space that creators own, designed so that fans genuinely feel they belong. A trained architect, Shin espouses an ethos that MOMO BOARD should feel like a comfortable home for all, an authentic space for creators’ “1,000 true fans.”The debut was anchored by a series of in-person moments throughout the show. Alongside its booth in the VIP Village, MOMO BOARD co-hosted an intimate, curated invitation-only VIP creator dinner with Max Zaharenkov, founder of ZAHARE Media and a member of the company’s Creators Ambassador Council. The evening brought together 20 creators, partners and industry leaders for candid conversation about the future of fan community and creator-owned business. Sponsors included luxury consumer goods and beauty product purveyors Maisonje and Miok.Zaharenkov, a speaker at VidCon, appreciates that the company designed the platform to run community and grow revenue all in one place. Well known for his global travel content, the founder of ZAHARE Media recognizes the challenges of orchestrating fandom through his experiences working at the intersection of luxury, adventure and technology.“We creators know the grind. We’re constantly adapting, constantly optimizing for an audience that may not be there tomorrow,” Zaharenkov observed. “MOMO BOARD offers something different. It’s not just another platform to perform on. You can build a community to grow with you built on real relationships with more depth. It’s set up so your most devoted fans find you, support you, and stay with you for the long haul.”MOMO BOARD also augments its philosophy with physical presence in the real world. In Seoul, MOMO BOARD’s offline home is SFACTORY, which provides creators space for events, fan meetings and production. In Japan, MOMO BOARD works with Hakuhodo, Japan’s second-largest advertising agency, to bring the platform to Japan’s creator and audio landscape. Together, they supported Japan Podcast Festival 2026 alongside leading stations InterFM and J-WAVE, giving those stations a permanent online home on MOMO BOARD where their audiences stay connected and keep the conversation going all week long — not just when they’re on air.“Our model is working so well in Asia, and we’re exploring locations in Los Angeles,” Shin shared. “A lot of those conversations started at VidCon. Stay tuned.”About MOMO BOARD——————————————————————-MOMO BOARD is the premier community super-app, offering creators and brands the tools needed to manage a true fan community business in one place: forum boards, group chat, events, and ticketing, with paid content and subscriptions rolling out soon. Built to help you serve your most loyal, core fans, the platform is engineered to optimize those relationships, grow your community and accelerate your business through efficiency and authentic engagement. Based in San Francisco, CA, with partners Hakuhodo in Japan and SFACTORY in Seoul. MOMO BOARD is a product of Momo Networks, Inc.Media ContactMomo Networks, Inc.press@momoboard.com# # #

MOMO BOARD VIDCON 2026

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