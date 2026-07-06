Annual Back-To-School Tax Holiday Will Be Held July 17-19, 2026

Autauga County is pleased to announce continued participation in Alabama’s Annual Back To School Tax Holiday beginning Friday, July 17, 2026 at 12:01am (CST) ending at midnight on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

On April 27, 2017, the Commission approved a Resolution authorizing participation in the Sales Tax Holiday (authorized by Res 2017-27), each year beginning at 12:01am on the third Friday in July and ending at twelve midnight on the third Sunday in July.

This annual sales tax holiday offers shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain items priced at $100 or less per item free of state and county sales tax. School supplies, computer systems/supplies ($750 or less) and clothing are some common items included.

More Information Can Be Found here

For a Complete List Of Items Visit here



