Old Ironsides Navigates the Future: NSWCPD Outfits USS Constitution for ‘America 250’

For more than two centuries, USS Constitution has relied on the stars, the sea, and traditional paper charts to navigate. But as the historic vessel prepares for nine ‘America 250’ fleet events in 2026, Old Ironsides is receiving a critical digital upgrade courtesy of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD).

“NSWCPD delivers solutions that keep ships at sea and Sailors mission-ready, whether that ship was commissioned in 1797 or 2026,” said NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Ashley (Ash) Wright. “USS Constitution is a living symbol of our Navy’s heritage, and this project shows how our engineers can tailor modern capability to meet a one-of-a-kind mission while preserving a national treasure.”

The transition marks a significant milestone for both the ship and the Navy. In December 2024, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officially sunset the distribution of paper charts, making electronic charting the standard for modern maritime navigation. Today, every commissioned surface and subsurface vessel in the U.S. Navy fleet relies on a certified Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS).

NSWCPD Ship Navigation System, Navigation Critical Distribution System (NCDS) & Navy ECDIS Control Branch serves as the In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) for ECDIS across both the surface and, more recently, the subsurface fleets. The system provides electronic charting and navigation information that helps ship operators maintain awareness of the vessel’s position and movement. It represents a significant advancement from the manual plotting and chart-updating processes traditionally associated with paper charts.

When USS Constitution recently transitioned to become a Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (COMNAVSURFLANT) asset, the Type Commander (TYCOM) required the historic ship to be equipped with ECDIS to ensure navigational safety during the highly anticipated 250th birthday cruise events. However, outfitting an 18th-century wooden-hulled frigate with 21st-century technology presented a unique engineering challenge.

A traditional surface-ship ECDIS installation is designed for modern naval vessels with complex operational requirements, established shipboard configurations, and multiple layers of system resiliency. For USS Constitution, that type of installation would have exceeded the ship’s unique mission needs and presented challenges because of the vessel’s historic design, limited space, and preservation requirements.

To meet the requirement without altering the ship's historic integrity, the NSWCPD team developed a streamlined solution. Leveraging the flexibility of the Systems Engineering Process (SEP), the team outfitted USS Constitution with an Emergency Navigational Laptop.

“We didn’t need to reinvent the wheel. We needed to apply existing fleet technology in a smart way,” NSWCPD Ship Navigation System, NCDS & Navy ECDIS Control Technical Specialist James Vaites said. “The Emergency Navigational Laptop we provided to Constitution uses the same hardware and software carried as a critical backup across the modern surface fleet. For Old Ironsides, it gave us the real-time charting capability we needed in a compact, portable format that fit the ship’s unique mission requirements.”

The Emergency Navigational Laptop is the same technology provided to every ship in the surface fleet as a backup to its primary ECDIS in the event of an operational or power failure. For USS Constitution, however, it serves as the ideal primary tool — delivering the necessary real-time charting and safety data in a compact, unclassified, and highly portable format.

By thinking beyond the traditional installation model, the NSWCPD team successfully met COMNAVSURFLANT’s safety requirements, equipping the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship afloat with its newest navigational standard and getting her underway on time for the Nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

The effort highlights NSWCPD’s role in supporting both current fleet readiness and the Navy’s historic legacy. As USS Constitutionpreparedto represent the Navy, Old Ironsidesdidso with the help of modern navigation technology adapted for one of the most unique ships in the fleet.

NSWCPD employs about 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support staff. The team focuses on research and development, testing and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and materials for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD also serves as the main organization responsible for providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.