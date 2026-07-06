Spice Island Beach Resort Receives Expedia Group’s 2026 Top Guest Experience Award

Sheldon Keens-Douglas, Resort Manager at Spice Island Beach Resort, with Expedia’s 2026 Top Guest Experience Award

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada was honored with the 2026 Top Guest Experience Award by Expedia Group during an Expedia Partner Event recently held on the sidelines of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Antigua and Barbuda. The award recognizes hospitality partners that consistently deliver exceptional guest satisfaction and memorable travel experiences.“This recognition reflects the heart of who we are,” said Spice Island Beach Resort’s resort manager Sheldon Keens-Douglas. “Every member of our team is committed to creating meaningful experiences rooted in genuine Grenadian hospitality, personalized service and thoughtful attention to detail. We are deeply grateful to our guests and partners for their continued trust and support.”The Top Guest Experience Award recognizes properties that deliver consistently high guest satisfaction scores based on verified traveler reviews and ratings. For a boutique, family-owned resort like Spice Island Beach Resort to earn the distinction is particularly notable against stiff competition from larger international brands.Nestled along the world-renowned shores of Grand Anse Beach, Spice Island Beach Resort has long been celebrated for its warm service, luxurious accommodations and authentic Caribbean charm. The resort continues to distinguish itself through a commitment to personalized hospitality and creating unforgettable escapes for travelers from around the world.“This award is especially meaningful because it is driven by guest experiences,” added Keens-Douglas. “To know that our guests continue to feel cared for, welcomed and inspired during their stays is the greatest honor we could receive.”The resort also expressed its appreciation to Expedia Group for the recognition, as well as to its loyal guests, valued travel advisors and partners, and dedicated team members whose trust, support and commitment to excellence continue to drive the property’s success and international acclaim.For more information about Spice Island Beach Resort, visit Spice Island Beach Resort.About Spice Island Beach ResortSpice Island Beach Resort is perennially rated as the definitive, 21st century luxury Caribbean retreat. The resort features 64 elegantly appointed suites, including 17 with private swimming pools, in addition to 32 luxurious beachfront suites. This independent, local family-owned all-inclusive property has won numerous regional and international awards, including the coveted AAA Five Diamond and Michelin Key ratings. Spice Island Beach Resort is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. For further information, visit www.spiceislandbeachresort.com

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