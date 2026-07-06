New Memoir “Ocho corazones y un cielo” Explores the Transformative Power of Pet Adoption and Loss

Una historia conmovedora sobre el amor incondicional , para quienes amaron a un perro con toda su alma. Available now from Spines

Silvia Abercrombie’s emotional journey with her eight beloved dogs offers comfort and hope to anyone navigating the profound grief of losing a pet.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Silvia Abercrombie has announced the release of her heartwarming and deeply emotional new memoir, “Ocho corazones y un cielo: La historia real de un amor que sigue latiendo más allá de la vida.” Published with Spines , the book chronicles her unexpected journey into pet motherhood, celebrating the deep, unconditional bond between humans and their canine companions while navigating the poignant reality of their loss.Originally hesitant to welcome a pet into her home during a chaotic period in her life, Abercrombie’s world changed forever when her daughter brought home Fluffy, a gentle Shih Tzu who would become the patriarch of a sprawling, joyful canine family. “Ocho corazones y un cielo” (Eight Hearts and One Heaven) details the ensuing years as Fluffy, Weenie, Junior, Twix, Caramel, Snickers, Sheep, and Pluto filled her life with laughter, invaluable life lessons, and unconditional love.Abercrombie’s beautifully written memoir serves as a deeply personal tribute to the eight dogs that became her lifeline during challenging times. She writes with striking vulnerability about the emotional toll of saying goodbye to her beloved pets, specifically exploring the unique and often disenfranchised grief that accompanies pet loss. For many pet owners, mourning an animal can feel isolating, yet Abercrombie brings it to the forefront, offering validation and comfort to her readers. From Fluffy's bravery to Junior's intuitive companionship that made him the author's "soulmate in dog form," each chapter is dedicated to the distinct personality and legacy of her furry family members.Rather than focusing solely on the heartbreak of their inevitable passing, the narrative is an uplifting testament to how the love of an animal can heal, transform, and outlast the brief time they spend on earth. The memoir captures the chaotic joy of a multi-dog household— where quiet moments are rare but the emotional rewards are limitless. Abercrombie’s background as a preschool teacher and a visual artist shines through her evocative prose, painting a vivid picture of a home overflowing with life, loyalty, and empathy.The Highlights:• A Journey of Unexpected Love: How a reluctant pet owner discovered profound joy and purpose through a growing, lively family of dogs.• Navigating Grief: Honest, validating reflections on the devastating loss of a pet, offering solace to readers experiencing similar mourning.• The Legacy of Care: A celebration of the distinct personalities of eight unique dogs and the permanent marks they leave on the human heart.“I did not write this book to cry, but to remember, to thank, and to keep their names and tenderness alive,” said Abercrombie. “If closing this book leaves you with a soft tear and a warm smile, then my dogs are continuing their mission: reminding us that the purest love often comes wrapped in fur, a sweet gaze, and unconditional devotion.” “Ocho corazones y un cielo” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author: Born in El Salvador and now residing in the United States, Silvia Abercrombie is a mother, grandmother, preschool teacher, and artist. Through her writing, she translates her sensitive worldview and personal experiences into moving narratives that celebrate the resilience of the human spirit, the enduring power of family, and the profound love we share with our animal companions.Book Details• Title: Ocho corazones y un cielo• Author: Silvia Abercrombie• Publisher: Spines• ISBN: 979-8-90418-083-6• Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines , the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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