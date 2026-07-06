Completed - Signature Verification on Petition (City of Bellingham Initiative 26-01)
The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office completed reviewing signatures for the City of Bellingham Initiative 26-01 (Prohibition of Algorithmic Price-Fixing in the Rental Market).
The Auditor issued a Certificate of Sufficiency on July 2, 2026. Visit our website for more information at https://www.whatcomcounty.us/3943/Initiative-and-Referendum
Contact us with any questions,
Whatcom County Auditor’s Office - Election Division
360-778-5102 | [email protected]
311 Grand Avenue, Suite 103, Bellingham WA 98225
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