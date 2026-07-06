Discover nature and restore focus in July with MDC’s free programs at Cape Girardeau Nature Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.- Harvesting wild edibles and meditation are among a few activities to take part in this summer at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Nature Center.
Summer is a time to discover, soak in the sunshine, and relax. MDC invites the public who meet the minimum age requirements to join Cape Nature Center staff for these upcoming programs in July:
Discover Oak Hickory Forests July 9 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Take on the adventure of identifying and harvesting the seeds of two popular Missouri trees-- oak and hickory! Participants will learn how to identify these common trees, how to harvest and prepare their nuts, and even learn how to incorporate them in their baking. This program is intended for those 10 years and up, and no registration is required. For more info, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocX.
Meditation and Breathwork July 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Relax, reconnect, and take the opportunity to slow down with gentle chair yoga, breathwork, and meditation to restore focus and connect with the local community. This program is guided by Reshmi Mitra, who started her practice of yoga and meditation in 2012 as a graduate student. The event is intended for those 18 and older, and welcomes all skill levels and abilities No equipment or preparation is needed; however, registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oc7.
Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive. The nature center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 573-290-5218.
MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.
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