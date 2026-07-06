ADIGE Radiators Provides Clarity on Government Proposals That Could Restrict Towel Rail Sales & Usage

New rules for electric towel rails ADIGE Radiators House with a solar panel and energy chart

New energy efficiency regulations would ban around half of current towel rail systems and limit usage to six hours daily.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government is developing new energy efficiency regulations that would prohibit the sale of approximately half of all current towel rail systems in the UK. The proposals, drafted by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), would require newly sold towel rails to operate for a maximum of six hours per day and feature integrated temperature and timing controls.

ADIGE Radiators, a UK towel rail specialist operating since 2004, is helping homeowners, installers and trade professionals understand what these proposed towel rail regulations mean and how they might affect future purchases.

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What the Government Is Proposing

The regulations form part of the Government's wider drive to improve energy efficiency across domestic heating products. Under the plans, towel rails would be classified as "local space heaters" – products designed to warm the room they are installed in, as opposed to central heating systems.

The key proposals include:

• Six-hour daily usage limit: New towel rails would be restricted to operating for no more than six hours per day. This applies regardless of whether the unit is plumbed into central heating or operates as a standalone electric model.

• Mandatory heating and timing controls: All newly sold towel rails would need to feature integrated temperature controls and timing mechanisms, enabling them to function only during specified periods.

• Ban on inefficient models: Approximately 50% of towel rail systems currently on the market would be prohibited from sale. The regulations would also affect around a third of all current space heating systems.

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Electric vs Plumbed Towel Rails: What's the Difference?

Plumbed (Central Heating) Towel Rails: These connect directly to a property's central heating system, circulating hot water from the boiler through the towel rail's tubes. They operate as part of the wider heating system and cannot be used independently when the central heating is off.

Electric Towel Rails: These operate independently using an electric heating element installed inside the unit. They can be switched on and off regardless of whether the central heating is running, making them more flexible for year-round use.

Dual-Fuel Towel Rails: These are designed to be connected to both central heating and an electric element, allowing them to run from central heating in winter and switch to electric in summer.

Under the Government's proposals, both plumbed and electric towel rails would be subject to the same restrictions on new sales.

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Electric Heating Elements: Standard vs Thermostatic

Standard Electric Elements: These provide a fixed level of heat output when switched on. They do not include timer functions or temperature controls. Under the proposed regulations, standard elements would not meet the new requirements unless they are wired to external timers.

Thermostatic Electric Elements: These include built-in temperature and timing controls, with settings typically ranging from 30°C to 60°C. More advanced models offer programmable timers, seven-day scheduling, and multiple operating modes including eco mode and anti-freeze mode.

The Government's proposals would require all new towel rails to include this type of integrated control functionality.

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What This Means for Consumers

The Government has confirmed that the proposals apply exclusively to new sales and will not require homeowners to remove or modify systems already installed in their homes. A DESNZ spokesperson stated: "Our reforms will save households money by improving the energy efficiency of underfloor heating, towel rails and storage heaters".

The consultation document explains: "The argument for government intervention is that the market is not moving quickly enough towards more efficient local space heaters". The Government estimates that the new rules could save households approximately £8 per year for each heater.

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When Will These Changes Take Effect?

No official timeline has been finalised for the implementation of the towel rail restrictions, though parliamentary debate on the draft rules is expected to continue in the coming months. The regulations are understood to be due to come into effect in the coming year.

The proposals follow a similar mandate targeting domestic appliances. From January 2027, the UK will implement a total ban on the sale of new air-vented, condenser, and gas-fired tumble dryers.

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Political Reaction

The proposals have drawn criticism from some political opponents. Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho told The Telegraph: "Ed Miliband wants to tell you how long your towel rail can be switched on. He's already decided how you are allowed to dry your pyjamas and now he wants to make it harder to have underfloor heating in your home".

Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform, claimed: "Labour is choosing to focus on tone-deaf green ideology rather than bringing down household costs".

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How ADIGE Radiators Can Help

ADIGE Radiators has specialised exclusively in bathroom towel heating solutions since 2004. With over two decades of experience, the company is well-positioned to help customers navigate these proposed changes.

The company offers:

• Niche horizontal sizes from 800mm to 1200mm wide, plus slim vertical designs up to 1750mm high

• A range of finishes including anthracite, chrome, white and stainless steel

• A selection of designer towel radiators in contemporary and modern styles

• Electric heating elements with thermostatic controls and timer functions

• Dual-fuel options for year-round flexibility

• Free next working day delivery to most UK mainland addresses

For homeowners concerned about the proposed regulations, ADIGE Radiators recommends considering dual-fuel towel rails, which offer the flexibility to operate from central heating in winter and electric in summer.

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About ADIGE Radiators

ADIGE Radiators is a UK-based supplier of high-quality towel radiators and bathroom heating solutions. Established in 2004, the company has specialised exclusively in towel heating products for over two decades. All products meet European EN442 standards and come with a 5-year guarantee.

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