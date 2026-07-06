American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS.edu Announces Tuition.io Partnership Supporting Employee Education and Career Growth

ACHS partners with Tuition.io to expand access to accredited online healthcare education through 300+ employers, reaching more than 2.5 million employees.

This partnership helps create additional opportunities for working professionals to pursue accredited online education in a way that supports their long-term personal and professional goals.” — Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), an accredited online college specializing in integrative health and wellness education, announced a new partnership with Tuition.io, an education assistance and student loan benefit platform that helps employers invest in employee education, workforce development, and talent retention.Through the partnership, employees connected through Tuition.io will have expanded access to ACHS’s accredited online programs in integrative health and wellness, including online degrees, certificates, continuing education courses, and micro-credentials designed for working adult learners and wellness professionals.The ACHS and Tuition.io partnership supports employees seeking flexible online education pathways through employer-sponsored tuition assistance and workforce education benefits. Eligible learners may explore online programs in areas including herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, wellness coaching, and integrative health while continuing to work and balance personal responsibilities.More information about the partnership is available at the ACHS Tuition.io partnership page.Supporting Workforce Education and Professional Growth“88% of employees now value their wellbeing at work as much as their salary,” according to the Workplace Wellbeing Initiative of the Global Wellness Institute. At a time when nearly every industry is facing labor shortages and increased competition in recruiting, employee education benefits and wellness programs are impactful levers for employers to support their organizations.This partnership reflects growing interest in flexible online education that supports workforce upskilling, career mobility, employee retention, and lifelong learning – including programs in wellness and innovative learning models that support workers such as online learning.“At ACHS, we understand that many adult learners are balancing education alongside careers, families, and other responsibilities,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , Chief Operating Officer at ACHS. “This partnership helps create additional opportunities for working professionals to pursue accredited online education in a way that fits into their lives while supporting their long-term personal and professional goals.”The partnership comes at a time when employers across healthcare, wellness, and corporate industries are placing greater focus on preventative health, employee well-being, continuing education, and workforce resilience.Flexible Online Education for Working AdultsFounded in 1978, ACHS specializes in online integrative health and wellness education with programs focused on herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, wellness coaching, and integrative health. ACHS serves students globally through flexible online learning rooted in evidence-based education, sustainability, and whole-person wellness.ACHS programs are designed for working professionals, career changers, wellness practitioners, and adult learners seeking flexible online education pathways that align with evolving workforce needs and professional development goals.“Education can create lasting impact not only for individuals, but also for the communities and organizations they serve,” said Tracey Abell , President of ACHS. “We’re excited to partner with Tuition.io to help more learners access flexible education pathways that support career growth, lifelong learning, and meaningful work in wellness and integrative health.”“ACHS is our first partner in holistic and integrative health education, and a natural addition to our portfolio,” said Jeni Burckart, Vice President of Healthcare and Workforce Services at Tuition.io. “With more than 45 years of accredited experience, ACHS gives our employer partners a trusted, proven option for employees pursuing wellness-focused careers.”Tuition.io partners with employers to design and manage education assistance benefits — including tuition assistance and student loan contributions — to reduce barriers to education, build workforce skills, and support internal career mobility.ACHS offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, certificate, and continuing education programs through a fully online model designed for adult learners and working professionals. The institution is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), has provided online education for more than 45 years, and is a Certified B Corporation.About American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS)Founded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited online college specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers online degrees, certificates, continuing education, and micro-credentials in areas including herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, wellness coaching, and integrative health. The institution serves working adult learners globally through flexible online education rooted in evidence-based learning, sustainability, and whole-person wellness.Learn more about ACHS programs and continuing education opportunities:ACHS Online ProgramsACHS Continuing EducationACHS PartnershipsAbout Tuition.ioTuition.io is an education assistance benefit platform specializing in student loan benefits and tuition assistance administration. Its solutions help employers hire, retain, and develop their workforce by addressing the dual challenges of historic student debt and the ROI of higher education.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the ACHS and Tuition.io partnership?The partnership helps Tuition.io eligible employees access ACHS online education programs through their employer-supported education assistance benefit offered through Tuition.io.What programs are available through ACHS?ACHS offers accredited online degrees, certificates, continuing education courses, and micro-credentials in integrative health and wellness fields, including herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, wellness coaching, and integrative health.Who can benefit from this partnership?Working professionals, adult learners, wellness practitioners, career changers, and employees seeking flexible online education opportunities may benefit from the partnership, depending on employer participation and available education benefits.Why are employers investing in tuition assistance and workforce education benefits?Many employers are expanding education benefits to support employee retention, professional development, workforce upskilling, and long-term career growth while helping employees reduce barriers to education.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

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