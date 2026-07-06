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CDCR, CCHCS show up at US Police and Fire Championship

Staff from CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) showed up at the recent US Police and Fire National Championship (USPFC) in San Diego.

Regional nurse practitioner takes seven gold medals

Brock Sheela, nurse practitioner, receives a gold medal at the US Police and Fire Championships in San Diego, California, June 2026.
Brock Sheela swimming at the games in San Diego, California, June 13, 2026.
Seven gold medals were earned by CDCR, CCHCS Nurse Practitioner Brock Sheela who competed in the US Police and Fire Championships in San Diego, California, June 13, 2026.
Sheela at the Police and Fire Games in San Diego.

“I represented CDCR at these games in the swimming competition,” said Brock Sheela, regional nurse practitioner at the Bakersfield regional office. “I had a great time and ended up winning seven gold medals in five individual events and two relays.”

Sheela, who has been with the department since 1998, also broke the standing record in all five individual events.

“It was a cool added bonus,” he said.

Next up for Sheela is the Police and Fire World Championships in Perth, Australia in March 2027.

Read the earlier story published on Sheela when he competed in Iowa.

Centinela officers earn gold, silver

Two correctional officers from Centinela State Prison, competed in the US Police and Fire National Championship. Officers Rodriguez and Carpio walked away with gold and silver medals in the cornhole competition.

CIW, CIM and LAC team take bronze

Staff from the California Institution for Women (CIW), California Institution for Men (CIM), California State Prison-Los Angeles County (LAC) in Lancaster and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department competed in the US Police and Fire National Championship games in San Diego.

Team No Force Used competed against teams from eight different law enforcement agencies, playing a total of nine games in two days. The team took home the bronze in softball.

“Congratulations No Force Used,” wrote California Institution for Women. “We recognize all athletes who took part of this year’s games.”

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See more stories highlighting CDCR/CCHCS staff.

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CDCR, CCHCS show up at US Police and Fire Championship

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