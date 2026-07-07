SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Economist Christian Briggs Issues Critical Analysis of Europe’s Historic Shift Toward Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)In a highly anticipated broadcast of On the Record with Christian Briggs, economist and market commentator Christian Briggs detailed the massive financial architecture shifts currently unfolding across the European Union. Highlighting recent European Parliament advancements toward a retail digital euro and the strict enforcement of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, Mr. Briggs warns that what was once dismissed as a monetary "conspiracy theory" has rapidly transitioned from academic concept to full-scale infrastructure deployment.Briggs emphasizes that these legislative milestones represent much more than standard technological upgrades; they represent a fundamental, strategic shift in national security, geopolitical competition, and global monetary sovereignty.Key insights highlighted in the recent On the Record broadcast include:• The Transition from Theory to Infrastructure: Nearly every major global central bank is actively moving beyond research phases into active digital currency testing and implementation.• Parallel Tracks Re-Shaping Competition: While the EU constructs the official digital euro infrastructure, it is concurrently using MiCA regulations to heavily restrict alternative digital assets, notably forcing major exchanges to limit or drop widely used stablecoins like Tether (USDT).• The Programmability of Money: Mr. Briggs outlines the long-term societal and policy ramifications of programmable, centralized digital assets, urging citizens to evaluate these institutional designs based on the authority they grant to future administrations.• A Historical Lens on Financial Reset: Drawing parallels to historical monetary resets in economies like Venezuela and Zimbabwe, Briggs explains that systemic transitions are rarely announced overnight; they are meticulously constructed over years via incremental regulatory adjustments."Major monetary changes rarely arrive all at once," said Christian Briggs. "They develop gradually enough that each individual step appears reasonable, even routine. But by the time people recognize the cumulative effect of those decisions, the financial landscape has already changed substantially. This isn’t a technical conversation, it is a critical discussion about the future relationship between citizens, governments, and economic freedom."Investors, policymakers, and citizens are encouraged to view the full, detailed breakdown of these global monetary trends.The full episode, "THEY SAID CBDCs WERE A CONSPIRACY — NOW EUROPE JUST MADE ITS BIGGEST MOVE YET," is available to watch directly on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMgEYEplM2A Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6RfF14yt3D85AX61pzYoOX?si=5d18d3de37814277 Listen on America Out Loud: https://www.americaoutloud.news/they-said-cbdcs-were-a-conspiracy-now-europe-just-made-its-biggest-move-yet/ Listen on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/they-said-cbdcs-were-a-conspiracy-now-europe-just/id1576564099?i=1000775055579 On the Record with Christian BriggsOn the Record with Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsChristian Briggs is a financial commentator, economist, and hard asset specialist who has advised members of Congress and the U.S. Senate on issues involving monetary policy, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), hard assets, and global financial systems. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings decades of experience analyzing the intersection of economics, geopolitics, emerging financial technologies, and wealth preservation strategies.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.