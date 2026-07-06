Teach For America New Jersey Holds Historic Induction Ceremony in State’s Capital for the First Time

TFA NJ Inductees form lifelong friendships with fellow future educators at Foundation Academies Tahina Perez (TFA NJ Executive Director), Dr. Lily Laux (NJ Commissioner of Education) and Sheria McRae (CEO of Foundation Academies)

Amid concerns over Trenton’s exclusion from critical education funding, Teach For America and Foundation Academy signal a renewed commitment to student success.

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRENTON, N.J. (July 6, 2026) — For the first time in its history, Teach For America New Jersey relocated its long-standing induction ceremony from Newark to Trenton, convening close to 70 new teachers joining its 2026 corps cohort at Foundation Academy Charter School and sending a powerful message about the future of educational opportunity in New Jersey's capital city.Hosted at Foundation Academies' elementary campus at 363 West State Street, the event welcomed new educators from across the state for a full day of orientation, training, and community-building as they prepared to begin their service in classrooms this fall. The relocation marks more than a change in venue. It reflects a growing recognition that Trenton—a city that has too often been overlooked for educational investment—is poised for significant growth, innovation, and leadership in public education.The day began with remarks from Foundation Academies Chief Executive Officer Sheria McRae, Teach For America New Jersey 2025 corps member Khary Golden, and Teach For America New Jersey Executive Director Tahina Perez.In her welcome address, McRae emphasized the importance of bringing the state's future educators to New Jersey's seat of government."Trenton has been overlooked for educational development. Yet it remains the capital of New Jersey; the place where decisions are made, priorities are established, and the future of our state is shaped. There is something powerful about the 2026 TFA cohort beginning its journey here. To me, it sends a message that educational opportunity matters."The significance of the moment was further underscored by a keynote address from Dr. Lily Laux, New Jersey Commissioner of Education and a Teach For America alumna. Drawing on her experience as a corps member, Commissioner Laux urged inductees to approach their communities with humility, ​remain open to feedback, and keep students at the center of their work. She emphasized that teaching requires evidence-based practice and a commitment to expanding opportunity for every child.Community leaders, educators, and invited guests attended a fireside conversation featuring McRae and Perez. The discussion explored the importance of cultivating authentic relationships with students as a foundation for academic success, while also addressing contemporary challenges in classroom management, evolving learning trends, educator preparation, and sustainable funding models for public education.New Jersey ranks among the worst states for educational equity. The inaugural Trenton TFA induction sends a clear message: investment in educational excellence belongs in New Jersey's urban centers and certainly in its capital city. It is a declaration that Trenton is worthy of attention, worthy of innovation, and worthy of the next generation of educational leaders.About Foundation AcademiesFoundation Academies is a K–12 public charter school network serving students in Trenton, New Jersey. Founded on the belief that all children deserve access to exceptional educational opportunities, the organization combines rigorous academics, extended learning time, college and career pathways, and community partnerships to prepare scholars for lives of purpose, leadership, and economic freedom. Foundation Academies is one of the largest charter districts in the state of NJ, slotted to serve 2,000 students by the year 2030. The school consistently ranks in the Top 1% for academic growth amongst all public schools in the state. For more information, visit www.foundationacademy.org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.About Teach For AmericaTeach For America works in partnership with communities across the country to reach One Day when every child has access to an excellent education. Founded in 1990, Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a growing network of leaders who expand opportunity for children from classrooms, schools, and every sector and field that impact a young person’s education. Today, Teach For America is a force of over 70,000 alumni, corps members, and Ignite fellows working in pursuit of profound change so that one day every child has the opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Threads.

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