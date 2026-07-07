Solaris Endovascular Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Rowan Hettel as CTO and David Stack as Director

Rowan and David bring proven records of developing medical technologies, building companies, and creating shareholder value.” — Randy Hubbell

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solaris Endovascular, Inc., a medical technology company developing next-generation drug-eluting covered stents for the treatment of vascular disease, today announced the appointment of Rowan Hettel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and David Stack as an independent member of its Board of Directors.The appointments strengthen Solaris' leadership team as the Company advances its Solaris DE drug-eluting covered stent through U.S. regulatory development and prepares for strategic partnerships and future commercialization."Solaris is entering an important phase in our evolution, where execution across technology development, regulatory strategy, clinical advancement, and commercialization will define our ability to create a new category of endovascular therapy," said Randy Hubbell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solaris Endovascular. "Rowan and David bring proven records of developing medical technologies, building companies, and creating shareholder value. Their decision to join Solaris reflects confidence in our technology, our clinical data, and our vision."Rowan Hettel Appointed Chief Technology OfficerMr. Hettel brings two decades of experience developing cardiovascular and endovascular technologies. His career spans roles at Stryker, LimFlow, Johnson & Johnson, and Boston Scientific, where he was part of the engineering team that developed the Eluvia drug-eluting vascular stent, a polymer-based drug-eluting technology relevant to Solaris DE's sirolimus-eluting platform.As Director of R&D at LimFlow, he led engineering development of the Transcatheter Arterialization of the Deep Veins (TADV) System, a technology for patients with Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI). This included the first FDA-approved endovascular implant using electrospun PTFE technology, giving him direct experience with the materials and manufacturing platform also used in Solaris SX and Solaris DE. His experience with FDA interactions, product development, intellectual property, and manufacturing scale-up will support Solaris as it advances toward U.S. clinical studies and commercialization.LimFlow was acquired by Inari Medical in 2023; Inari and LimFlow were subsequently acquired by Stryker in 2025, forming the basis of Stryker Peripheral Vascular."Rowan combines expertise in drug-eluting technology, electrospun PTFE, FDA approval pathways, and commercial-scale manufacturing," added Hubbell. "He has already achieved what Solaris is now pursuing, and brings credibility with regulators, strategic partners, and investors."Commenting on his appointment, Hettel said, "I'm glad to join Solaris at a stage where the platform is already well differentiated. The combination of an impermeable electrospun PTFE covered stent with targeted sirolimus drug delivery addresses the biological causes of restenosis in a way current technologies in this space do not. I look forward to working with the team to advance Solaris DE through development to benefit patients."David Stack Appointed Independent DirectorMr. Stack is a life sciences executive and investor with more than 30 years of experience building, financing, and scaling healthcare companies.Most recently, Mr. Stack served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pacira BioSciences, where he led the company from a development-stage organization to a commercial biopharmaceutical company with a peak market capitalization exceeding several billion dollars. Prior to Pacira, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of The Medicines Company, a company widely recognized within the cardiovascular medicine community.Earlier in his career, Mr. Stack was a Managing Director at MPM Capital, a life sciences venture capital firm, where he invested in and helped build healthcare companies." David brings the rare combination of public company leadership and operating execution, paired with deep experience in strategic transactions and capital markets," said Dr. Marco Costa, Chairman of the Board for Solaris Endovascular, Inc. "As we prepare for our next phase of growth and engage with strategic and institutional partners, his judgment on value creation, financing, and company building will be central to our success."Mr. Stack added, "Solaris' technology has the potential to improve patient care and create value. The clinical results, intellectual property position, regulatory progress, and leadership team provide a strong foundation for the Company's future. I look forward to joining the Board and supporting Solaris through its next stage of growth."About Solaris EndovascularSolaris Endovascular is developing endovascular technologies designed to address the biological causes of restenosis. Its lead product candidate, Solaris DE, is the first sirolimus-eluting covered stent designed to combine mechanical support, an impermeable electrospun PTFE barrier, and targeted drug delivery to prevent edge restenosis. The Company's technology platform includes Solaris SX, a commercially available self-expanding covered stent approved in more than 40 countries outside the United States, and Solaris DE, which has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the treatment of stenosis in arteriovenous graft dialysis access.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Solaris Endovascular's product development, regulatory strategy, and business plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Solaris Endovascular undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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