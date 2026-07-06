New Orleans Brick Co Meets Summer Project Demand With 48-Hour Shipping

The family-owned reclaimed brick and stone supplier ships authentic century-old materials nationwide in as little as 48 hours, just as summer builds peak.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer construction season reaches full stride, architects, builders, and homeowners across the country are searching for authentic reclaimed materials that can arrive on site before schedules slip. New Orleans Brick Co, the Bourgeois family's nearly four-decade-old operation, is meeting that demand with hand-selected inventory sourced from 100-plus-year-old structures and a fulfillment window that consistently outpaces the industry standard.While many reclaimed brick suppliers quote six to twelve month lead times, New Orleans Brick Co keeps meaningful stock on hand and can have a truck rolling within 48 hours of payment. That capability carries particular weight in July, when outdoor living projects, fireplace rebuilds, patio expansions, and new home facades all compete for the same pool of quality masonry materials.The company's catalog covers a wide range of period-correct options. Homeowners and designers exploring ideas for red bricks will find soft reds pulled from pre-World War II structures in Louisiana and the surrounding Gulf South, materials that carry the warm patina and subtle variation no new brick can replicate. Each unit is hand-selected for structural integrity before it leaves the yard.For project teams focused on restoration and historically sensitive construction, the case for genuine historical bricks comes down to character and consistency. New Orleans Brick Co sources from verified demolition sites and maintains documentation on the age and origin of its inventory, giving architects the provenance records that restoration committees and historic-preservation boards routinely require.The company's low-overhead family model means savings pass directly to customers without a large-supplier markup. Buyers reach a knowledgeable owner by phone, get honest answers about current stock, and move forward with confidence. Shipping routes cover the continental United States, with strong concentrations of current customers in Louisiana, Texas, and the broader Southeast.

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