Global E-Commerce Marketplace Partners with Liveops to Modernize CX Through AI, Global Delivery & Operational Expertise

Hybrid U.S. & Philippines delivery combines global flexible talent, AI, Learning-as-a-Service, and operational expertise to help support rapid growth

At Liveops, we look at the entire CX operation, from global talent strategy and channel mix to AI, training, process, and performance, to design a solution that gets clients to the outcomes they need” — Molly Moore, President & COO of Liveops

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leader in flexible customer experience outsourcing solutions, today announced a new partnership with a leading global e-commerce marketplace and affiliate network to help monetize and scale its rapidly growing customer experience operations through a scalable hybrid delivery model.

As customer demand accelerated, the organization faced increasing pressure from rising call and ticket volumes that were stretching internal resources, making it difficult to maintain service levels while continuing to grow. The company sought a partner capable of quickly expanding capacity, improving operational flexibility, and elevating the customer experience while maintaining operational continuity.

Like many organizations adopting AI, the company also wanted a partner that could help evaluate where automation would create value while preserving service quality as the business scaled.

Liveops will deliver an integrated operating model combining U.S.-based voice support with Philippines-based digital support, enabling the organization to flex capacity based on customer demand while optimizing costs and enhancing service quality.

"Our clients are looking for partners that can solve operational challenges, not simply add capacity," said Molly Moore, President and Chief Operating Officer at Liveops. At Liveops, we look at the entire CX operation, from global talent strategy and channel mix to AI, training, process, and performance, to design an operating model that helps clients scale with confidence. By orchestrating AI with flexible human support, we help organizations respond to changing demand, improve service quality, and deliver stronger business outcomes.”

Built to Handle Rapid Growth and Unpredictable Demand

The partnership is designed to help the organization overcome several operational challenges that commonly accompany periods of rapid growth.

Managing high interaction volumes. Liveops will help the organization quickly scale support for growing customer demand across calls, emails, and tickets through a phased implementation that accelerates readiness and minimizes disruption.

- During the initial phase of the partnership, LiveNexus™ AI Review & Roadmap will assess opportunities to automate routine customer interactions, improve productivity, and support long-term operational scalability with AI.

- Scaling capacity with demand. Leveraging Liveops' distributed network of skilled agents, the organization can rapidly flex customer support up during seasonal peaks, weekend surges, and intraday fluctuations without maintaining excess fixed agents.

- Supporting evolving business needs. Whether increased interaction volumes are temporary or represent long-term growth, Liveops' flexible operating model enables support capacity to expand or contract as business needs change, including coverage outside traditional business hours.

- Expanding global delivery with the Philippines. By complementing U.S.-based support with highly skilled customer service professionals in the Philippines, Liveops provides a cost-effective, global operating model that helps the organization rapidly increase capacity, extend service coverage, and support long-term growth without compromising quality.

Accelerating Readiness Through Learning-as-a-Service

To help agents become customer-ready faster, Liveops will deliver Learning-as-a-Service (LaaS), using the client's existing training content while aligning certification paths with operational requirements.

This approach reduces onboarding complexity, supports learning management system compatibility, and creates a structured certification process that prepares agents to deliver consistent customer experiences from day one. This enables new teams to become productive faster while improving consistency and reducing time-to-readiness.

Driving Operational Excellence Beyond Customer Support

In addition to customer support delivery, Liveops will provide precision scheduling, intraday monitoring, quality assurance, performance reporting, and operational oversight designed to improve efficiency and service quality across the customer experience organization.

The engagement also prioritizes enterprise-grade security and governance through proven operational controls that help protect sensitive customer information while maintaining high service standards and ensuring business continuity through Liveops' flexible talent model.

Together, these capabilities create the operational discipline needed to continuously improve customer experience rather than simply respond to customer demand.

Creating a Roadmap for Continuous Improvement

As part of the engagement, Liveops will conduct a LiveNexus™ AI Review & Roadmap to identify opportunities for automation, workflow improvements, and AI-powered operational enhancements that can reduce costs, improve productivity, and strengthen customer experiences over time.

"This partnership reflects the growing demand for customer service models that combine flexibility, technology, professional services and operational expertise," Moore added. "Organizations need the ability to scale confidently while continuously improving performance. That's exactly what our model is designed to deliver."

The engagement reflects a broader shift in customer experience as organizations look beyond traditional outsourcing models toward partners that can combine global delivery, AI, operational expertise and continuous optimization into a single operating model while improving business outcomes.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability, helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About LiveNexus

LiveNexus is the AI and human orchestration engine from Liveops that helps enterprises modernize customer experience with confidence. Powered by real-world CX data and a nationwide talent network, LiveNexus enables brands to test, learn, and scale AI-driven solutions with operational rigor, accountability, and speed.

For more information, visit liveops.com/livenexus.

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