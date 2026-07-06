The Fast God Gave Me Inspires Readers Through a Personal Journey of Faith, Fasting, and Obedience

The Fast God Gave Me by Joyce West

Joyce West shares a heartfelt testimony encouraging believers to embrace God-directed fasting as a path to spiritual growth, renewal, & deeper intimacy with Him

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joyce West announces the release of The Fast God Gave Me, a faith-based testimony that explores the transformative power of obedience, prayer, and God-directed fasting. Rooted in personal experience and spiritual reflection, the book chronicles a journey that began with a divine instruction in 2013 and developed into a lasting commitment to spiritual and physical renewal. Through honest storytelling, West offers readers an inspiring account of how faith can deepen through consistent obedience to God's calling.

In The Fast God Gave Me, West recounts how a unique monthly fast revealed to her by the Lord became a foundation for personal transformation. The book explains the spiritual significance of fasting while exploring practical lessons about healthy living, purity, and developing a closer relationship with God. Readers are invited to consider how fasting can become more than a temporary practice, serving instead as an ongoing lifestyle of devotion, discipline, and spiritual awareness.

The inspiration behind the book stems from West's desire to share the lessons she learned through her own walk of faith. What began as a deeply personal experience gradually became a testimony she believed could encourage others seeking greater clarity and direction in their spiritual lives. By documenting her journey from spiritual infancy to greater maturity, she hopes to demonstrate that God continues to communicate with His people in personal and meaningful ways through faithful obedience.

Beyond recounting one individual's experience, The Fast God Gave Me highlights broader themes of trust, perseverance, and spiritual transformation. The book emphasizes that obedience often precedes understanding and that sincere commitment to God's guidance can lead to renewed purpose and deeper fellowship with Him. Its message encourages readers to cultivate attentive hearts, remain faithful during seasons of spiritual growth, and embrace the life-changing impact of disciplined devotion.

The book is written for Christians seeking to strengthen their faith, deepen their prayer life, and better understand the biblical practice of fasting. Whether readers are new to fasting or have practiced it for years, they will find encouragement through practical insights, personal testimony, and scriptural reflection. The book also serves as a resource for those desiring a more intentional relationship with God through consistent spiritual discipline.

Joyce West is a Christian author whose writing is shaped by her personal walk of faith and commitment to sharing biblical truths through authentic testimony. Drawing from her own experiences of spiritual growth and divine instruction, she encourages believers to trust God's guidance, pursue holiness, and embrace the transformative work that obedience can produce in every season of life.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/06aD6HbP

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