Governor Moore Announces Platform Aerospace Growth in St. Mary’s County With Hundreds of New Jobs

Updated: Monday, July 6, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today announced that Platform Aerospace is expanding its operations in St. Mary’s County to grow its engineering, design, and production space, creating hundreds of new jobs in Maryland over the next three years.

“As our administration makes big bets on lighthouse industries and invests in Maryland businesses, companies can continue to build up their operations. We’re thrilled that our friends at Platform Aerospace continue to choose our state to expand and thrive,” said Gov. Moore. “We are positioning Maryland to lead the nation and drive innovation, creating new pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all Marylanders.”

Platform Aerospace manufactures and operates the MQ-22 Swift (Vanilla) Ultra-long Endurance Group 3 UAS, or Vanilla UAS, known for its world-record endurance of over eight days, useful payload capacity of up to 150 pounds, and affordable cost across defense, commercial, and research missions. The company is leasing approximately 80,000 square-feet of space on Oak View Drive in California, Maryland to expand its manufacturing capacity and to meet Department of Defense and other government customer requirements. The company will still retain its current location at 43960 Airport View Drive in Hollywood, Maryland and its more than 200 existing full-time employees.

“Platform Aerospace is dedicated to providing a groundbreaking Group 3 unmanned system with unmatched endurance, modular payloads, and mission-aligned effects, including kinetic effects. Our entire team is laser focused on our customers’ mission,” said Platform Aerospace Chief Growth Officer Jim Snow. “With this expansion, we are independently leaning forward to support the Department of Defense’s rapid acquisition requirements and relying on our government partners to follow through with a stable and growing demand signal against multi-year procurement agreements.”

To assist with project costs, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are providing Platform Aerospace with up to $100,000 over ten years through the county’s New and Expanding Business Tax Credit. The Maryland Department of Commerce is also working with the company to explore potential financial incentives, including Advantage Maryland and the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit.

“Platform Aerospace is a global leader in cutting-edge UAS development and an important partner to Maryland’s aerospace, defense and manufacturing industries,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “Maryland Commerce is thrilled to support this expansion and the addition of good new jobs in our state.”

“We are proud to see Platform Aerospace continue to grow here in St. Mary’s County,” said St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy. “This expansion not only brings high-quality jobs to our community, but further strengthens our position as a leader in aviation, aerospace, and unmanned systems innovation. St. Mary’s County continues to be an ideal location for companies developing next-generation capabilities, and we look forward to seeing Platform Aerospace’s continued success.”

“Projects like this are the result of strong partnerships, long-term planning, and a dedicated effort to support business growth in St. Mary’s County,” said St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development Director Cindy Greb. “The Department of Economic Development team has worked closely with Platform Aerospace throughout this process, and we appreciate the continued collaboration of our local and state partners, including the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. This expansion will support the creation of hundreds of new high-quality jobs and further strengthen our county’s position as a leader in aerospace, aviation, and unmanned systems innovation.”