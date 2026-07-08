PREFIX Corporation Announces 3rd Annual 5K Charity Run & Car Show on September 11th

The 3rd Annual PREFIX Charity 5K & Car Show, September 11, 2026 The Prefix Family Fun Run & Car Show Runners start the 5K Fun Run!

This popular 5K Family event brings together runners, families, car enthusiasts, and neighbors for an evening of celebration and charitable impact.

With the important 25th anniversary of September 11th, we're making this a very patriotic event, and expecting a lot of participation.” — Eric Zeile, Prefix Corporation

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PREFIX Corporation is excited to announce the 3rd Annual PREFIX 5K Charity Fun Run & Car Show, taking place on Friday evening, September 11, 2026, at 5:00 (with runners starting at 6:30 PM) on the company’s scenic 25‑acre corporate campus located at 1400 S. Livernois Road, Rochester Hills, MI. The course runs adjacent to the beautiful Clinton River Trail, offering participants a unique blend of wooded pathways, safe running surfaces, and a welcoming community atmosphere.

This popular event brings together runners, families, car enthusiasts, and neighbors for an evening of celebration and charitable impact. All proceeds support The ASHLEY Project, an organization providing hot meals, staple groceries, and hope to families in need throughout the surrounding communities. "We're really proud of how popular this run has gotten in just a few years." explained Prefix President, Eric Zeile. "With the important 25th anniversary of September 11th, we're making this a very patriotic event, and expecting a lot of participation."

Attendees will enjoy a full lineup of activities, including: Food Trucks featuring local favorites, a Beer Tent with craft selections, Live Music throughout the evening, and a “Cool Vehicle” Car Show showcasing attention-getting rides of all kinds. Additional highlights include awards for the Top Three Male & Female Runners, along with a crowd‑favorite prize for Best Patriotic Costume.

Participants can REGISTER for the run HERE.

To further support the cause, a limited number of Corporate Sponsorship opportunities are available for local organizations or individuals wishing to be recognized for their charitable involvement. Sponsorship levels range from $100 to $1,500.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact:

5k@prefix.com

The PREFIX 5K Charity Fun Run & Car Show continues to grow each year, strengthening community connections while supporting a mission that makes a meaningful difference for local families.

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