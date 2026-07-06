Attorney General James Warns Against Immigration Services Scams and Provides Tips to Protect New Yorkers Following Supreme Court TPS Decision

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert warning Haitian and Syrian New Yorkers with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) about potential immigration services scams and providing tips to protect New York families. On Thursday, June 25, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Mullin v. Doe, allowing the Trump administration to move forward with terminating TPS for hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants. In the wake of this decision and resulting environment of heightened fear and increased immigration enforcement efforts by the federal government, Attorney General James is providing guidance to help TPS holders understand their legal options and protect themselves and their families from potential scams. Attorney General James also reminds New Yorkers that advice for TPS holders from one country may differ from advice for New Yorkers from another and encourages all TPS holders to seek reliable counsel from a trusted source.

Attorney General James is also calling on Congress to pass legislation introduced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to extend TPS for Haitians.

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the federal government to end TPS for Haitian and Syrian immigrants, TPS holders in New York and nationwide are scrambling to find answers,” said Attorney General James. “Too often, bad actors can take advantage of increased fear and anxiety to scam immigrants and their families. I urge Congress to pass legislation to extend TPS, and until then, I encourage all New Yorkers faced with losing TPS to follow our guidance, exercise caution, and seek competent advice they trust.”

Any change in immigration laws, regulations, or procedures, or even rumors or misinformation about potential changes can lead to widespread fear and confusion that is easily exploited by scammers. Attorney General James reminds immigrant New Yorkers and their families and communities to be vigilant during this time and seek advice with care. While scams are possible, New York is also home to many knowledgeable, dedicated, and ethical attorneys and community-based organizations working to help immigrant New Yorkers.

Attorney General James urges New Yorkers to consult the following guidance when seeking immigration legal advice:

DO…

Do work with qualified immigration legal providers. Only a licensed attorney or a representative accredited by the Department of Justice is qualified to provide immigration legal advice or representation. You can ask an attorney for their license information and verify their status with the state bar where they are licensed. Accredited representatives can be verified through the Department of Justice’s list of recognized organizations and accredited representatives.

Only a licensed attorney or a representative accredited by the Department of Justice is qualified to provide immigration legal advice or representation. You can ask an attorney for their license information and verify their status with the state bar where they are licensed. Accredited representatives can be verified through the Department of Justice’s list of recognized organizations and accredited representatives. Do ask questions and understand what is being done on your behalf. You are entitled to an explanation about what actions are being taken on your behalf and why.

You are entitled to an explanation about what actions are being taken on your behalf and why. Do read all documents carefully before signing. Make sure you understand every document you are asked to sign and ask for a translated copy or interpreter if needed.

Make sure you understand every document you are asked to sign and ask for a translated copy or interpreter if needed. Do verify anyone who claims to work with a trusted organization. Scammers may falsely claim to be associated with a reputable organization to gain your trust, even potentially generating fake websites or social media pages to appear legitimate. Contact the organization directly to confirm that the person is employed there.

Scammers may falsely claim to be associated with a reputable organization to gain your trust, even potentially generating fake websites or social media pages to appear legitimate. Contact the organization directly to confirm that the person is employed there. Do be cautious even when someone is recommended by a friend or community member. Scammers have been known to trick people into believing they have obtained favorable results in order to get them to recommend the scammers to others. Even if a referral comes from a trusted friend or community member, you should still take steps to verify that you are dealing with a legitimate attorney or legal services provider.

Scammers have been known to trick people into believing they have obtained favorable results in order to get them to recommend the scammers to others. Even if a referral comes from a trusted friend or community member, you should still take steps to verify that you are dealing with a legitimate attorney or legal services provider. Do confirm whether government notices, interviews, or hearings are real. Scammers are increasingly impersonating government officials in written communications, video meetings, and even fake online interviews and hearings. Remember that federal government agencies like U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will only contact you through official government channels and will not contact you through your personal social media accounts. Government agencies conduct interviews and court hearings in English with interpreters where needed, not entirely in a foreign language. If you are unsure whether a communication or interview or hearing notice is real, you should consult a reputable immigration attorney or accredited representative.

DON’T….

Don’t trust someone just because they call themselves a “notario.” In the United States, a notary public is not authorized to provide immigration legal advice or services.

In the United States, a notary public is not authorized to provide immigration legal advice or services. Don’t assume social media advertisements are legitimate. Scammers will often advertise immigration services on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) or conduct communication exclusively by WhatsApp messaging. This kind of advertisement or outreach is not necessarily a scam, but should prompt you to investigate further.

Scammers will often advertise immigration services on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) or conduct communication exclusively by WhatsApp messaging. This kind of advertisement or outreach is not necessarily a scam, but should prompt you to investigate further. Don’t work with someone who only communicates through messaging apps. A provider who conducts all business through WhatsApp or other messaging platforms may be a red flag.

A provider who conducts all business through WhatsApp or other messaging platforms may be a red flag. Don’t sign blank forms or blank pages . Never sign anything that has not been completed or that you have not reviewed.

. Never sign anything that has not been completed or that you have not reviewed. Don’t believe anyone who guarantees a specific result. Be especially wary of anyone who promises they can guarantee immigration status, secure work authorization, or get your loved one out of detention on bond quickly or easily.

Be especially wary of anyone who promises they can guarantee immigration status, secure work authorization, or get your loved one out of detention on bond quickly or easily. Don’t comply with urgent online payment requests. Be cautious of urgent demands to wire money to bank accounts or through online payment apps for legal services, immigration fees, or bond payments. This sort of request for a virtual payment can be a sign that someone is trying to scam you.

Any New Yorker who thinks they have been the victim of an immigration scam in connection with immigration legal advice or services, or who wants to confirm that they are working with competent counsel, can seek assistance by calling the Office of New Americans (ONA) hotline: 1-800-566-7636.

Both ONA and the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) can provide referrals to competent legal support:

New Yorkers looking for help with family planning in case a family member is detained or deported are encouraged to consult the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) online guide to family planning resources.

For additional guidance related to immigration and immigrants’ rights, please consult the OAG website.