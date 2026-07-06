Justice250 event aboard USS Midway celebrates America's legal foundations

Hundreds of people gathered aboard the USS Midway Thursday evening for Justice250, a first-of-its-kind event in San Diego celebrating the nation's legal foundations, democracy and the rule of law. The program featured several speakers, including Patricia Guerrero, Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court.

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