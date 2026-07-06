Chairman Smith Commends Trump Administration for Launching Medicare Bridge Model Consistent with Committee Action to Improve Seniors’ Health Care, Reduce Long-Term Costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Eligible Medicare beneficiaries will now be able to access anti-obesity medications thanks to the new Bridge model announced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The program builds on bipartisan work by the House Ways and Means Committee to improve treatment options for seniors, support better health outcomes, and help reduce the biggest driver of health care costs in the United States.

The Trump Administration’s implementation of the Bridge model marks the next step in delivering on its commitment to lower drug prices and make Americans healthier by increasing access to innovative obesity treatments for seniors.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) issued the following statement:

“I am proud the Trump Administration is taking concrete action delivering on Republicans’ commitment to improve access to innovative treatments and lower health care costs for seniors with their launch of the Bridge model. The Ways and Means Committee led the effort in Congress to grant seniors access to anti-obesity medications that manage and reduce complex, high-cost chronic conditions, reducing the biggest driver of health care costs in the United States. This action builds on the bipartisan work our Committee began last Congress and will help more seniors live healthier lives while reducing long-term costs for taxpayers. I commend President Trump and Dr. Oz for continuing to advance policies that put patients first and strengthen Medicare for future generations.”

Background:

In June 2024, the Ways and Means Committee approved the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act (H.R. 4818) in a bipartisan vote of 36-4. The legislation, originally introduced by then-Ways and Means Member Dr. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and Representative Gwen Moore (D-WI), would expand Medicare coverage of anti-obesity medications for eligible beneficiaries and ensure Americans transitioning into Medicare do not lose access to effective treatments. In November 2025, the Trump Administration announced agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers to lower the cost of anti-obesity medications while proposing the Bridge and BALANCE models to expand beneficiary access. The Bridge model, launched on July 1, 2026, will run through the 2027 plan year, ensuring eligible Medicare beneficiaries can access these treatments at affordable prices.

READ: Trump Administration Lowering Prices and Increasing Access of Obesity Medications Consistent with Ways & Means Committee Action to Improve Seniors’ Health Care, Address Long-Term Care Costs, Help Americans Live Healthier Lives

READ: Seniors on Path to Access New Medication and Treatments Thanks to Ways and Means-Passed Legislation

READ: What They Are Saying: Treating Obesity Saves Lives and Saves Dollars

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