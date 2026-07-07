Branded Hospitality partners with Arc, the voice AI platform turning the drive-thru into a digital growth channel

What the Arc team is building changes the economics of the drive-thru” — Michael 'Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality, the hospitality-focused media and investment platform known for connecting the restaurant industry's most innovative operators and technology leaders, today announced a new partnership with Arc (tryarc.com), the first voice AI platform built to run, optimize, and grow the drive-thru as a digital channel.Arc has earned its reputation as the drive-thru AI built for operators who are serious about results. The platform goes beyond basic voice ordering to deliver a full intelligence layer on top of the drive-thru: AI-powered upselling, real-time accuracy tracking, automated A/B testing across locations, and a live analytics dashboard that shows operators exactly what is working and what is not. The numbers back it up: Arc customers see 3 to 7% increases in average order value, 5 to 10% improvements in order accuracy, and measurable labor savings per shift, all with zero negative impact on customer satisfaction or line speed."As someone who has spent his career in and around restaurants, I understand what the drive-thru means to an operator," said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality and host of The Hospitality Hangout podcast. "What the Arc team is building changes the economics of the drive-thru. This is not voice automation for the sake of it. This is a platform that gives operators real intelligence: what to say, when to say it, how to test it, and how to prove the lift. That kind of operator-first thinking is exactly what this industry needs, and exactly the kind of innovation Branded is proud to stand behind."Arc's voice AI agents are trained on thousands of real orders and built specifically for drive-thru environments, handling accents, background noise, and complex customizations with 95%+ accuracy. The platform integrates directly with major POS systems including NCR, Toast, Par/Brink, Oracle Micros, and more, requiring no new hardware to buy and no changes to existing operations. Menu updates, limited-time offers, and out-of-stock items can be pushed in minutes, and crew members can communicate with Arc in real time. The result is a drive-thru that gets smarter with every order."Branded brings something that is genuinely rare in this industry: the credibility of operators who have actually run restaurants combined with a media platform that reaches the people shaping the future of hospitality," said Mike MacLennan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ARC. "That combination is exactly what we need as we continue to grow. We are excited to work alongside Branded and to bring drive-thru intelligence to more of the operators who deserve it."The partnership between Branded and Arc reflects a shared belief: that the best restaurant technology does not replace the operator's judgment, it amplifies it.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment, solutions, and media platform dedicated to the hospitality and foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors, and corporate matchmakers, Branded serves as a connector and amplifier for the leading restaurant and hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for clients and partners.About ArcArc (tryarc.com) is the first voice AI platform built to run, optimize, and grow the drive-thru as a digital channel. Arc's proprietary voice AI agents handle ordering with 95%+ accuracy, power AI-driven upselling, and give operators a real-time intelligence layer across every location. With integrations into all major POS systems, no upfront hardware investment, and a kickoff-to-pilot timeline of eight weeks, Arc is purpose-built for operators who want results they can measure. Arc is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading operators and investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Adverb, Broadway Restaurant Group, and United Talent Agency. Learn more at tryarc.com.

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