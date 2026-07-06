British Female Duo Pilots Dump Truck in Safety Harbor 4th of July Parade

Serena Lorien and Rebecca O'Leary Construction Corps Parade Dump Truck Construction Corps Logo

Construction Corps VP Serena Lorien and Office Manager Rebecca O'Leary drove a dump truck down Main Street for America's 250th birthday celebration.

Driving a dump truck down Main Street on America's 250th birthday was an honor. Construction is for everyone, and we were proud to represent Safety Harbor and our whole team.” — Serena Lorien and Rebecca O'Leary

SAFETY HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectators lining Main Street were treated to a unique sight during the 17th Annual Safety Harbor 4th of July Parade. In what is believed to be a first of its kind, two British-American women took the wheel of a Construction Corps dump truck to celebrate America's 250th birthday.The crowd cheered as the dual-national drivers, Construction Corps Vice President Serena Lorien and Office Manager Rebecca O'Leary, navigated the heavy machinery flawlessly along the official parade route. Starting at 9th Avenue South, the Construction Corps truck rolled down Main Street, concluding its run at Philippe Parkway.While female commercial drivers are steadily growing in number, a pairing of two British women operating a dump truck in a traditional American Independence Day parade is believed to be, quite possibly, the first female British duo ever to pilot a dump truck in a Fourth of July parade, marking a unique cross-cultural moment for the Safety Harbor community and the local construction industry.The moment also reflects a broader shift in the construction industry, where women continue to take on visible leadership and operational roles in a field long dominated by men. For Construction Corps, having its Vice President and Office Manager behind the wheel was a natural fit for a company built on hands-on leadership.About Construction CorpsConstruction Corps, Inc. is a veteran-owned design-build general contractor headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, serving the Tampa Bay area. The company holds six in-house Florida licenses, including general contracting , engineering, electrical, plumbing, mold remediation, and mold assessment, allowing it to self-perform and manage residential and commercial projects from design through completion. Learn more at constructioncorps.com.

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