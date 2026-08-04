VIP Security Transports Launches Wheelchair Concierge & Mobility Assistance Service

Wheelchair accessible vehicle Wheelchair accessible vehicle Assisting wheelchaired client in Times Square Wheelchair Concierge Service in Times Square: A VIP Security Transports team member provides Personalized Mobility Assistance while helping a client safely exit a private wheelchair-accessible vehicle in Times Square. As part of the company's Wheelchair C Our Wheelchair Concierge Service combines Accessibility Advance Planning, Private Wheelchair-Accessible Transportation, and Personalized Mobility Assistance—helping clients plan their outing, providing private wheelchair-accessible transportation, and esc

Accessibility Advance Planning, Personalized Mobility Assistance, and Private Wheelchair-Accessible Transportation

Many people need more than transportation. They need planning, mobility assistance, and a trusted professional who helps them enjoy their day with confidence and peace of mind.” — Aaron Jackson, President

QUEENS VILLAGE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Security Transports, a division of Finest Executive Protection LLC, today announced the launch of its Wheelchair Concierge Service , a premium mobility program designed to help seniors, individuals with disabilities, recovering patients, business travelers, and visitors experience New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Area with greater confidence, comfort, dignity, and independence.Developed in response to the growing demand for mobility services that extend beyond transportation, the Wheelchair Concierge Service combines three integrated components:Private Wheelchair-Accessible TransportationTogether, these services are designed to support clients before, during, and throughout their outing.One of the program's distinguishing features is Accessibility Advance Planning, a pre-trip coordination service that helps clients prepare before the day of travel.When provided with a client's itinerary in advance, VIP Security Transports may coordinate with participating hotels, restaurants, Broadway theaters, museums, shopping destinations, medical facilities, cruise terminals, event venues, parks, and other attractions to better understand available accessibility features and mobility accommodations.Depending on the client's itinerary, Accessibility Advance Planning may include:-Reviewing wheelchair accessibility at planned destinations-Confirming accessible entrances and elevators-Identifying accessible restrooms-Reviewing passenger drop-off and pick-up locations-Identifying curb cuts and accessible pedestrian routes-Helping identify alternate routes around temporary construction or mobility obstacles, when practical-Coordinating available accessible seating with participating Broadway theaters, concerts, sporting events, and entertainment venues-Reviewing hotel accessibility features and guest arrival procedures-Planning efficient accessible travel routes between destinations-Coordinating available accessibility accommodations with participating venues-Conducting advance site visits, when appropriate and practicalWhile accessibility features remain subject to each property's policies and availability and may change without notice, the objective is to reduce uncertainty and help create a smoother experience before the client ever leaves home.Unlike traditional transportation providers, Accessibility Advance Planning may be booked independently of the company's transportation services. Clients may utilize the planning service while traveling in their own wheelchair-accessible vehicle, with a family member, or through another transportation provider, including Uber Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (Uber WAV), taxi services, or other accessible transportation options.Once the itinerary has been planned, clients may choose to utilize the company's Private Wheelchair-Accessible Transportation and Personalized Mobility Assistance services.Professional chauffeurs and security drivers may remain with clients throughout their outing, assisting with mobility, navigating accessible entrances and elevators, escorting clients between destinations, carrying personal belongings, and helping clients enjoy restaurants, Broadway performances, museums, shopping districts, parks, waterfront attractions, weddings, medical appointments, business meetings, sporting events, family gatherings, and other destinations throughout the New York region."Our philosophy is simple," said Aaron Jackson, President of Finest Executive Protection LLC. "We don't just transport our clients, we help them enjoy their day. Many people living with mobility challenges need more than a ride. They benefit from planning, coordination, and a trusted professional who can assist throughout their experience. We created this service to provide that additional level of support."The Wheelchair Concierge Service may include:Private wheelchair-accessible transportationPersonalized Mobility AssistanceAccessibility Advance PlanningDoor-to-door assistanceAirport and cruise terminal transportationTransportation to medical appointments and outpatient proceduresBroadway performances and entertainmentShopping excursionsPrescription pickup and light errandsOptional post-procedure companionshipFamily updates upon client authorizationFull-day and multi-day bookingsMale and female escorts, based on availabilityAccording to the company, approximately 90 percent of its personnel are currently or formerly trained in CPR, First Aid, AED, and HIPAA, with select team members also bringing experience as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) or Registered Nurses (RNs), providing an additional level of confidence for clients and their families.In addition to serving individual clients and families, VIP Security Transports works with luxury hotels, concierge professionals, destination management companies, travel advisors, executive assistants, hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, senior living communities, outpatient surgery centers, private aviation providers, and healthcare organizations seeking professional mobility assistance and transportation solutions for guests, patients, residents, and clients.The Wheelchair Concierge Service is available by advance reservation throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, New Jersey, and Connecticut.For additional information, visit www.VIPSecurityTransports.com About VIP Security TransportsVIP Security Transports, a division of Finest Executive Protection LLC, provides Wheelchair Concierge Services, executive chauffeur services, executive security drivers, Medical Procedure Escorts, executive protection, airport transportation, cargo security escorts, and specialized transportation solutions throughout the New York Tri-State Area.The company's Wheelchair Concierge Service combines Accessibility Advance Planning, Personalized Mobility Assistance, and Private Wheelchair-Accessible Transportation to help clients experience greater confidence, independence, comfort, dignity, and peace of mind before and throughout their travels.Services are provided to executives, business travelers, private families, international visitors, seniors, individuals with disabilities, recovering patients, entertainers, and others requiring professional transportation, mobility assistance, or personal security.All personnel sign confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements, and privacy and discretion are standard operating procedures.Learn MoreVIP Security Transports - www.VIPSecurityTransports.com Medical Procedure Escorts - www.MedicalProcedureEscorts.com Finest Chauffeurs - www.FinestChauffeurs.com Media ContactAaron T. JacksonPresidentVIP Security TransportsA Division of Finest Executive Protection LLC225-10 112th RoadQueens Village, NY 11429Phone: 646-387-2728Email: info@finestchauffeurs.comWebsite: www.VIPSecurityTransports.com

We can escort your around New York City, and you have the option to book advance planning, we'll check curb cuts, accessible entrances and more

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