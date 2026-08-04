VIP Security Transports Launches Wheelchair Concierge & Mobility Assistance Service
Wheelchair Concierge Service in Times Square: A VIP Security Transports team member provides Personalized Mobility Assistance while helping a client safely exit a private wheelchair-accessible vehicle in Times Square. As part of the company's Wheelchair C
Accessibility Advance Planning, Personalized Mobility Assistance, and Private Wheelchair-Accessible Transportation
Developed in response to the growing demand for mobility services that extend beyond transportation, the Wheelchair Concierge Service combines three integrated components:
Accessibility Advance Planning
Personalized Mobility Assistance
Private Wheelchair-Accessible Transportation
Together, these services are designed to support clients before, during, and throughout their outing.
One of the program's distinguishing features is Accessibility Advance Planning, a pre-trip coordination service that helps clients prepare before the day of travel.
When provided with a client's itinerary in advance, VIP Security Transports may coordinate with participating hotels, restaurants, Broadway theaters, museums, shopping destinations, medical facilities, cruise terminals, event venues, parks, and other attractions to better understand available accessibility features and mobility accommodations.
Depending on the client's itinerary, Accessibility Advance Planning may include:
-Reviewing wheelchair accessibility at planned destinations
-Confirming accessible entrances and elevators
-Identifying accessible restrooms
-Reviewing passenger drop-off and pick-up locations
-Identifying curb cuts and accessible pedestrian routes
-Helping identify alternate routes around temporary construction or mobility obstacles, when practical
-Coordinating available accessible seating with participating Broadway theaters, concerts, sporting events, and entertainment venues
-Reviewing hotel accessibility features and guest arrival procedures
-Planning efficient accessible travel routes between destinations
-Coordinating available accessibility accommodations with participating venues
-Conducting advance site visits, when appropriate and practical
While accessibility features remain subject to each property's policies and availability and may change without notice, the objective is to reduce uncertainty and help create a smoother experience before the client ever leaves home.
Unlike traditional transportation providers, Accessibility Advance Planning may be booked independently of the company's transportation services. Clients may utilize the planning service while traveling in their own wheelchair-accessible vehicle, with a family member, or through another transportation provider, including Uber Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (Uber WAV), taxi services, or other accessible transportation options.
Once the itinerary has been planned, clients may choose to utilize the company's Private Wheelchair-Accessible Transportation and Personalized Mobility Assistance services.
Professional chauffeurs and security drivers may remain with clients throughout their outing, assisting with mobility, navigating accessible entrances and elevators, escorting clients between destinations, carrying personal belongings, and helping clients enjoy restaurants, Broadway performances, museums, shopping districts, parks, waterfront attractions, weddings, medical appointments, business meetings, sporting events, family gatherings, and other destinations throughout the New York region.
"Our philosophy is simple," said Aaron Jackson, President of Finest Executive Protection LLC. "We don't just transport our clients, we help them enjoy their day. Many people living with mobility challenges need more than a ride. They benefit from planning, coordination, and a trusted professional who can assist throughout their experience. We created this service to provide that additional level of support."
The Wheelchair Concierge Service may include:
Private wheelchair-accessible transportation
Personalized Mobility Assistance
Accessibility Advance Planning
Door-to-door assistance
Airport and cruise terminal transportation
Transportation to medical appointments and outpatient procedures
Broadway performances and entertainment
Shopping excursions
Prescription pickup and light errands
Optional post-procedure companionship
Family updates upon client authorization
Full-day and multi-day bookings
Male and female escorts, based on availability
According to the company, approximately 90 percent of its personnel are currently or formerly trained in CPR, First Aid, AED, and HIPAA, with select team members also bringing experience as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) or Registered Nurses (RNs), providing an additional level of confidence for clients and their families.
In addition to serving individual clients and families, VIP Security Transports works with luxury hotels, concierge professionals, destination management companies, travel advisors, executive assistants, hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, senior living communities, outpatient surgery centers, private aviation providers, and healthcare organizations seeking professional mobility assistance and transportation solutions for guests, patients, residents, and clients.
The Wheelchair Concierge Service is available by advance reservation throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For additional information, visit www.VIPSecurityTransports.com / www.medicalprocedureescorts.com
About VIP Security Transports
VIP Security Transports, a division of Finest Executive Protection LLC, provides Wheelchair Concierge Services, executive chauffeur services, executive security drivers, Medical Procedure Escorts, executive protection, airport transportation, cargo security escorts, and specialized transportation solutions throughout the New York Tri-State Area.
The company's Wheelchair Concierge Service combines Accessibility Advance Planning, Personalized Mobility Assistance, and Private Wheelchair-Accessible Transportation to help clients experience greater confidence, independence, comfort, dignity, and peace of mind before and throughout their travels.
Services are provided to executives, business travelers, private families, international visitors, seniors, individuals with disabilities, recovering patients, entertainers, and others requiring professional transportation, mobility assistance, or personal security.
All personnel sign confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements, and privacy and discretion are standard operating procedures.
Learn More
VIP Security Transports - www.VIPSecurityTransports.com
Medical Procedure Escorts - www.MedicalProcedureEscorts.com
Finest Chauffeurs - www.FinestChauffeurs.com
Media Contact
Aaron T. Jackson
President
VIP Security Transports
A Division of Finest Executive Protection LLC
225-10 112th Road
Queens Village, NY 11429
Phone: 646-387-2728
Email: info@finestchauffeurs.com
Website: www.VIPSecurityTransports.com
aaron JACKSON
VIP Security Transports
+1 646-387-2728
INFO@vipsecuritytransports.com
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We can escort your around New York City, and you have the option to book advance planning, we'll check curb cuts, accessible entrances and more
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