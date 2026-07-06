Train Tickets Available for Thursday’s France vs. Morocco World Cup Match; The Quickest and Easiest Way to Boston Stadium
With France vs. Morocco now confirmed as the participants in the Quarter Finals World Cup match at Boston Stadium, the MBTA is today reminding World Cup fans headed to this Thursday’s match to purchase their train tickets now. Tickets are $80 and available exclusively on the mTicket app.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and to buffer in extra travel time on match days. Passengers are reminded to check their Boarding Group times in advance and arrive at South Station within this designated time window. Passengers are also encouraged to make their way back to Foxboro Station at the end of the match for return trains back to South Station, which begin departing 30 minutes after the match at 15-minute intervals.
Boston Stadium Trains are the only MBTA public transit mode to Boston Stadium on match days, and they offer one of the most predictable and affordable options to get to the matches. There is no MBTA subway or bus service to Boston Stadium.
Other Helpful Tips
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Check Boarding Times: Passengers are strongly encouraged to check their Boarding Group times in advance at MBTA.com/BostonStadiumTrains and arrive at South Station within this designated time window.
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Late-Night Subway and Parking: The Red, Orange, Green, and Blue subway lines will operate extended late-night service until 2 AM on July 9. For those who plan to drive to a station to connect to the greater MBTA network, parking at subway stations will be the best possible option.
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Boston26 Boston Stadium Express Buses: World Cup fans are reminded that Boston26 operates its own Boston Stadium Express Bus Service. More information is available on their website at bostonstadiumexpress.com.
- Bag Policy and Prohibited Items: Clear bags are strongly encouraged. No personal items may be left on the train during the match. Check what you can bring on Boston Stadium Trains in advance.
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