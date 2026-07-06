PUBLIC NOTICE – New Jersey Turnpike Authority Notice of Administrative Changes

NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY

Notice of Administrative Changes

New Jersey Turnpike Authority Rules, N.J.A.C. 19:9-2.2, 2.7, 2.8, 2.9, 4.1, 5.2, 5.4, 5.6, 5.8,

and 6.5

Please click on the link to access Public Notice

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