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PUBLIC NOTICE – New Jersey Turnpike Authority Notice of Administrative Changes

NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY
Notice of Administrative Changes
New Jersey Turnpike Authority Rules, N.J.A.C. 19:9-2.2, 2.7, 2.8, 2.9, 4.1, 5.2, 5.4, 5.6, 5.8,
and 6.5

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The post PUBLIC NOTICE – New Jersey Turnpike Authority Notice of Administrative Changes appeared first on New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

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PUBLIC NOTICE – New Jersey Turnpike Authority Notice of Administrative Changes

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