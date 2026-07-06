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SLED Charges Former Great Falls Town Council Member with Misconduct in Office, Harassment, and Criminal Conspiracy

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Steven Andrew McManus, 43, with Misconduct in Office, three counts of Harassment – 1st Degree, and Criminal Conspiracy on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The Great Falls Police Department and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigation.
 

Details can be found in the attached warrants.


McManus was booked into the Chester County Detention Center.


The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.


SLED previously charged former Great Falls Town Administrator Joshua Ray Glenn and former Great Falls Police Chief Kimberly Deane Benenhaley with Misconduct in Office, Criminal Conspiracy, and three counts each of Harassment – 1st Degree on Thursday, December 18, 2025. 

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges Former Great Falls Town Council Member with Misconduct in Office, Harassment, and Criminal Conspiracy

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