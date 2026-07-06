SLED Charges Former Mechanicsville Church Treasurer with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Latrise Latrell Seward, 54, with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent - Value $10,000 or More on Monday, July 6, 2026. The Lee County Sheriff's Office requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrant.

Seward was booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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