RheoSense Celebrates 25 Years of Viscosity Measurement Technology

California-based RheoSense marks 25 years of pioneering VROC® technology and advancing accurate viscosity measurement worldwide.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Ramon company pioneered rectangular slit viscometry and holds the record for the smallest sample size, with accurate, first-principle measurement.RheoSense, a lab equipment manufacturer, marks its 25th anniversary this year. The company pioneered rectangular slit method as documented in US Pharmacopeia chapter 914, modernizing a field that had remained largely unchanged for over 45 years.Absolute viscosity through first-principle methods is the foundation of every RheoSense viscometer, built upon by specialized capabilities like minimal sample volume and even extensional or intrinsic viscosity. The company offers a full line of VROC(Viscometer-Rheometer-On-a-Chip) viscometers, including the m-VROC II, initium 1++, microVISC PRO, and microVISC models, in addition to viscosity sample testing services. RheoSense works primarily with R&D scientists and QA/QC teams and supports testing needs for companies that develop products that flow across many industries."Anything that flows needs viscosity measurement and testing," said Grace. "We are committed to helping scientists, manufacturers, and companies solve problems and improve their products with unparalleled instruments. That commitment extends beyond the instruments themselves to the support behind them.""RheoSense has outstanding customer service. Whenever I am faced with a technical or instrument related question, they respond quickly, accurately, and ensure we have everything required so we can focus on making life saving therapeutics," said Dr. Alex Wollenberg, Senior Scientist at Ionis Pharmaceuticals."Based on my experience with RheoSense Initium, I can attest that the precision and accuracy achieved by RheoSense dilute solution viscometry are unparalleled," said Dr. Shamsheer Mahammad, Senior Principal Scientist at Kraft-Heinz.About RheoSenseAbout the CompanyRheoSense is a California biotechnology company focusing on industry-leading viscometers built on its pioneering, patented VROC(Viscometer-Rheometer-On-a-Chip) technology. Introduced in 2009, VROChas modernized an unchanged industry as the first new approach to viscosity measurement in over 45 years. Now known as rectangular slit viscometry by US Pharmacopeia chapter 914, the method makes measuring fluid viscosity far simpler and more accurate.VROC technology is used in fortune 500 companies around the world in their research, development, and quality assurance processes. Notable clients include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, and Eli Lilly.Since 2001, RheoSense has been reliably releasing new VROC viscometers with increasingly impressive ranges, accuracy, and features.

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