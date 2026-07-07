Parachute Naturalz Celebrates 250 years of Independence with 'The Pure Life Club' on the Hudson

Parachute Naturalz Pure Life Club

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States commemorates 250 years of independence, Parachute Naturalz Organic Virgin Coconut Oil marked the occasion with The Pure Life Club, an exclusive yacht experience on the Hudson River celebrating purity, authenticity, and conscious living against the backdrop of New York City's iconic 4th of July festivities.In a significant milestone for the brand's growing presence in the U.S., Parachute Naturalz brought together a curated community of lifestyle creators and their loved ones for an elevated evening of connection and celebration. Influencers including Paige Secosky (88K+ followers), Vonna McNealy (98K+ followers) and Elizabeth Greaves (75K+ followers) joined the experience, creating moments that reflected the spirit of togetherness and mindful living.Set against the breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, guests enjoyed gourmet dining, curated experiences and music by DJ FedyJoe, as the nation celebrated one of the most historic moments in its journey. The event served as a celebration of the freedoms that unite communities and inspire authentic self-expression.The occasion also reflected the brand’s emphasis on authenticity and trust, values that resonate with the spirit of the celebration. Crafted from organically sourced coconuts, Parachute Naturalz Organic Virgin Coconut Oil embodies a commitment to purity that resonates with modern consumers seeking simple, natural choices.As Parachute Naturalz continues to strengthen its footprint in the United States, The Pure Life Club represents another step in the brand's journey to build meaningful connections with American consumers through culturally relevant experiences rooted in its values of trust, authenticity and purity.Quote from Marico Spokesperson "As America celebrates 250 years of independence, we wanted to commemorate the occasion through the lens of what Parachute Naturalz stands for – purity, authenticity and conscious living. The Pure Life Club was envisioned as a celebration of these shared values.. Through experiences like these, we continue to build meaningful connections with consumers while staying true to our promise that Pure is Powerful."About Parachute NaturalzParachute Naturalz Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is crafted from organically sourced coconuts and made with a commitment to purity and quality. Rooted in the trusted legacy of Parachute, India's No.1 Coconut Oil Brand*, Parachute Naturalz brings consumers a simple, natural choice for everyday wellness and cooking needs.Note to Editors*As per Kantar, Worldpanel division data MAT, December 2024.

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