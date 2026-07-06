Study: Public Art Exhibition LUMINEX Serves as Economic Engine, Generating Hundreds of Thousands for LA

"Machine Hallucinations" - Refik Anadol presented at LUMINEX 2.0

New Beacon Economics report reveals $900K in local spending from LUMINEX 2.0 as NOW Art launches year-round Los Angeles expansion.

The economic and fiscal impacts of exhibitions such as ‘LUMINEX’ illustrate the powerful intersection between artistic achievement and economic vitality.” — Beacon’s founding partner, Christopher Thornberg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOW Art Releases Economic and Fiscal Impact Analysis of ‘LUMINEX 2.0,’ Conducted by Beacon Economics ; Announces Year-Round Expansion Plans for Los Angeles Public ArtArt has officially partnered with Beacon Economics to deliver a comprehensive economic and fiscal impact report analyzing “LUMINEX 2.0,” the groundbreaking art and technology biennial exhibition produced by NXT Art. Utilizing metrics from its second iteration, the research establishes a data-driven baseline for the financial and community value generated by single-night, large-scale public art events.The full economic impact report is now available for public review at:The joint study underscores how intentional public art interventions serve as economic catalysts, bringing critical foot traffic and consumer spending to urban commercial zones in need of revitalization. Built on a modular framework, the “LUMINEX” model is structurally optimized for rapid scaling and replication across diverse urban environments.As the organization advances toward its fourth iteration of the “LUMINEX” exhibition, NOW Art is executing a dual-phase strategic expansion to maximize cultural equity across Southern California:Launching “LUMINEX Presents”: This new initiative transitions public art into a year-round fixture via stand-alone, technologically innovative installations—such as suspended art, interactive light sculptures, and fine art takeovers. Operating entirely within the public right-of-way, these exhibitions remain free to the public, fulfilling the mandate to democratize access to fine art.Securing Citywide Special Event Status: To mitigate the logistical constraints of the standard City of Los Angeles fiscal budget timeline, “LUMINEX” is actively seeking official Citywide Special Event status. This designation will unlock a 3- to 5-year long-term planning horizon, streamlining cross-departmental protocols and accelerating complex municipal logistics such as street closures.“Public art should be a standard component of urban quality of life and complete neighborhoods,” said Carmen Zella, owner of NOW Art and co-founder of NXT Art. “By using Beacon Economics’ precise financial measurements of the impact of ‘LUMINEX 2.0,’ we are proving that cultural investments yield undeniable economic returns. We are building a model that allows Los Angeles to celebrate its artistic identity while driving tangible tourism and localized economic recovery.”“‘LUMINEX’s’ impact demonstrates that cultural events are more than community amenities—they can be economic engines,” said Niree Kodaverdian, research manager at Beacon Economics. “From a single evening of activity, an estimated 24,000+ attendees generated nearly $900,000 in direct spending at local businesses, broadly supporting the economy through additional economic output, GDP, jobs, and tax revenues.” Beacon’s founding partner, Christopher Thornberg, notes that public art installations and events, such as “LUMINEX,” should be understood as “worthwhile investments.” “The economic and fiscal impacts of exhibitions such as ‘LUMINEX’ illustrate the powerful intersection between artistic achievement and economic vitality,” said Thornberg. “Los Angeles should continue supporting these efforts with an appreciation for both the long-run cultural and economic returns.”About NOW ArtNOW Art is a Los Angeles-based public art agency dedicated to curating, producing, and scaling high-impact visual experiences that redefine urban spaces. By intersecting technology, fine art, and community advocacy, NOW Art creates accessible cultural landmarks that drive civic engagement and local economic growth. For more information, visit nowartpublic.com.About Beacon EconomicsBeacon Economics is a leading independent economic research and consulting firm specializing in regional economic analysis, macroeconomic forecasting, and socio-economic impact studies. Highly regarded for delivering strictly objective, data-driven insights, the firm equips public- and private-sector leaders with the metrics required for strategic decision-making. For more information, visit beaconecon.com.###

LUMINEX 2.0: Projected Realities - Sizzle Reel - 60 second

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