ProInfoNet Names Industry Veteran Brad Sprague as Director of Sales & Marketing

Brad Sprague, newly appointed Director of Sales & Marketing at ProInfoNet.

Maine-based IT consulting firm adds seasoned technology leader to support continued growth and market expansion.

As we continue to grow, bringing sales and marketing together under a shared vision is increasingly important.” — Jeff Rogers, Vice President at ProInfoNet

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProInfoNet , a Maine-based IT consulting firm, has announced the appointment of Brad Sprague as Director of Sales & Marketing, bringing more than two decades of experience in technology sales and business development to the organization.In this role, Sprague will oversee ProInfoNet's sales and marketing departments, helping align business development, marketing strategy, and customer engagement efforts as the company continues to grow its presence across New England and beyond.Sprague joins ProInfoNet after spending more than two decades in the managed services industry, including over 20 years at Systems Engineering, where he advanced from an internship role to leading the company's sales and marketing teams. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and align technology investments with operational and financial goals. A graduate of the University of Southern Maine, Sprague holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management Information Systems."As we continue to grow, bringing sales and marketing together under a shared vision is increasingly important," said Jeff Rogers, Vice President at ProInfoNet. "Brad brings a rare combination of technical expertise, customer relationships, and leadership experience that will help us connect with more organizations and demonstrate how technology can support their missions and long-term success."At ProInfoNet, Sprague will focus on expanding the company's messaging and helping more organizations understand how strategic technology investments can improve operations, strengthen resilience, and position them for future growth."I've always believed that sales and marketing should work as one team because the outcomes we're trying to achieve are the same," said Sprague. "I'm excited to join an organization that not only shares that mindset but also has so much to offer organizations who are seeking technology strategies that will enable them to serve more clients with better outcomes.”The appointment supports ProInfoNet's continued growth as the company builds on its 30-year history of helping organizations navigate complex technology challenges and achieve meaningful business outcomes.About ProInfoNetProInfoNet is a Maine-based IT consulting firm that helps businesses navigate evolving technology challenges. Leveraging 30 years of consulting experience, ProInfoNet has served over 300 companies in saving more than $200 million on their network infrastructure, healthcare connectivity, and municipal broadband projects. For more information, visit https://pinonline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.