Insygna Publishes White Paper on Managing AI Agents as an Extended Workforce

Agentic Workforce Management: Second Edition

With Fortune 500 companies projected to run 150,000 AI agents by 2028, Insygna lays out a framework for governing them like an extended workforce.

When a company is running hundreds of thousands of AI agents, someone in the business has to own how they are managed, monitored, and shut down.” — Michael Beygelman

MERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insygna, an AI native tech startup that is helping companies manage AI agents like an extended workforce using their existing HR, Finance, and Procurement processes, today published the Second Edition of its white paper on Agentic Workforce Management (AWM).Insygna recently won the HR Tech Europe 2026 Startup Competition for its Agentic Workforce Management platform, and has been shortlisted for a 2026 HR Tech Product of the Year award. Insygna will be exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco and HR Tech in Las Vegas, both in October 2026.Organizations are deploying AI agents faster than they can govern them or manage their costs. Gartner projects that the average Fortune 500 enterprise will operate more than 150,000 AI agents by 2028, up from roughly 15 in 2025, and reports that only 13 percent of organizations believe they have the controls in place to manage them.The Second Edition updates the framework with the latest market data and reflects the changing regulatory landscape, including the European Union's June 2026 adoption of the Digital Omnibus on AI.AI agents are built by IT teams or employees, purchased from AI vendors and deployed as software, yet they take actions, make decisions, and trigger workflows without human involvement. Once a company is running thousands of agents, they start to resemble an extended workforce. Because organizations have spent decades building the processes to manage employees, contractors, and contingent workers, they already know how to manage them. The white paper outlines how organizations can leverage their institutional knowledge and the right AI management tools to govern this new workforce.Left unmanaged, this new workforce can run up significant costs, expose proprietary data to external AI models, and create compliance exposure in regulated functions like hiring and finance. These are real concerns that HR, Finance, and Procurement leaders need to address imminently.The paper also posits a question most companies have not yet resolved, which is who owns the agents once they go live. Today, IT builds and deploys them, but managing them on an ongoing basis is a business responsibility. Recently, Atlassian, Moderna, and ServiceNow each expanded the role of their top HR executive to lead AI workforce strategy, a signal that Agentic Workforce Management is becoming a concrete operating decision rather than a theory. The paper offers a step by step process for managing the AI agent lifecycle, from purchase or development through activation and, ultimately, retirement."Historically, IT has been responsible for technology, including deploying and managing AI agents. What has been missing is how the business owners of AI outcomes inherit this extended workforce," said Michael Beygelman, Co-Founder and CEO of Insygna. "When a company is running tens or hundreds of thousands of agents, someone in the business has to own how they are onboarded, how their costs are managed, what systems and data they are allowed to touch, how their performance is monitored, and how they are shut down. This paper is written for the HR, Finance, and Procurement leaders stepping into that role, and it gives them a practical way to start."The Second Edition includes a maturity self-assessment that scores a company across six areas of agent governance, along with a set of priorities to help leaders sequence the work.Insygna is currently pre-revenue and is inviting a select group of organizations to participate in its closed beta program through the end of 2026.The white paper is available at insygna.ai About InsygnaInsygna helps companies manage AI agents like an extended workforce using their existing HR, Finance, and Procurement processes. Its platform gives every agent a verifiable identity and a managed lifecycle, from the moment it is deployed through the day it is retired, so a company can control agent costs, protect proprietary data, and stay compliant while always knowing which agents are running, what they are allowed to do, and who is accountable for them. Insygna won the HR Tech Europe 2026 Startup Competition and has been shortlisted for a 2026 HR Tech Product of the Year award. Insygna is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire and has a development center in Vilnius, Lithuania. Learn more at insygna.ai.

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