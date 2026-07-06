Women Corporate Directors Foundation Appoints Dr. Maria Azua Himmel to Board of Directors

Dr. Maria Azua Himmel, a seasoned Fortune 50 technology executive and global leader in enterprise transformation and AI strategy, to join the Women Corporate Directors Global Board.

A seasoned Fortune 50 technology executive and global leader in enterprise transformation and AI strategy to join the Women Corporate Directors Global Board.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Corporate Directors Foundation (WCD), the premier global membership organization of female corporate directors, announced today Dr. Maria Azua Himmel as a new member of its Board of Directors, effective August 17, 2026.

Dr. Himmel’s corporate board experience includes serving as an Independent Director of Pan-American Life Insurance Group, where she is a member of the Audit Committee and Finance Committee. She also serves on the Technology Advisory Committee of Capri Ventures and is a Senior Executive Fellow of The Digital Economist. As part of her WCD Board service, Maria will leverage her extensive technology expertise and passion to elevate the collective capabilities and strategic vision of the entire organization.

“I am honored to join the Women Corporate Directors Global Board and serve alongside such an exceptional group of leaders. I look forward to strengthening the connections that empower women directors to share their experiences, inspire one another, and shape the future of corporate governance,” said Dr. Maria Azua Himmel, incoming WCD Board Member.

A seasoned board director and former Fortune 50 technology executive, Dr. Himmel brings deep expertise in enterprise transformation, data and AI strategy, cybersecurity oversight, audit and risk governance, and technology modernization. She previously served as Managing Director and Global Head of Data Platforms & Services at Bank of America.

Earlier in her career, she held senior executive roles at Fidelity Investments and Barclays and served as CIO and CTO of IBM’s Global Process Outsourcing division. She is the author of The Social Factor and holds an MBA and a doctorate in Computer Science. A member of WCD’s Tampa Chapter, she is dedicated to advancing women’s representation in the boardroom, mentoring and elevating women directors globally, and strengthening governance amid ongoing political and technological change.

“With a proven history of technological innovation and corporate governance, we are confident that Dr. Himmel is especially well-positioned to help move WCD into the future by focusing on the activation of new strategies to positively impact our members,” said Cathy Gonzales, WCD Lead Director and partner at KPMG LLP.

For more than 25 years, WCD has offered educational programming, peer-to-peer exchanges, and board opportunities to its global members. With a unique global reach spanning chapters across the world, WCD continues to expand its footprint, recently highlighted by the relaunch of the WCD France Chapter. These and future programs play an essential role in fostering a powerful, trusted, and global community of female directors dedicated to advancing visionary corporate governance.

About Women Corporate Directors Education and Development Foundation, Inc.:

A unique global network, Women Corporate Directors (WCD), has served as the place where the most powerful and influential women in the world. We work to empower exceptional directors to deliver visionary corporate board leadership.

WCD represents the preeminent women leaders in business today. With 56 chapters, WCD members serve on thousands of boards across five continents.

With 2,600 members, our community includes CEOs, board chairs, lead directors, C-Suite executives, board members, and heads of global divisions in the major indices, such as S&P 500, FTSE 250, DAX, and Nikkei.

About KPMG LLP:

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 138 countries and territories and has more than 276,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

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