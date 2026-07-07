Mallard Bay Outdoors Acquires Find A Hunt, Expanding Discovery and Exposure for Outfitters Nationwide

Strategic acquisition brings the leading hunt-discovery marketplace - and sister brand Find A Fish - under Mallard Bay.

Find A Hunt sportsmen will soon be able to find the experiences they want on a single platform, using our Susie AI to discover unique outdoor adventures from thousands of outfitters.” — Chris Meaux

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mallard Bay Outdoors today announced that it has acquired Find A Hunt , a platform for discovering public hunting land, booking guided hunts, and browsing land-lease listings.Find A Hunt connects the nation’s licensed hunters with professional outfitters, guides, land access, and outdoor vendors in one place. Combined with Mallard Bay’s network of hunting and fishing outfitters, the platforms give outdoor enthusiasts more ways to find and book guided outdoor experiences.“Find A Hunt sportsmen will soon be able to find the experiences they want on a single platform, using our Susie AI to discover outdoor adventures from thousands of outfitters,” said Chris Meaux, Chairman and CEO of Mallard Bay. “Susie is changing how sportsmen and outfitters connect, making it easy to find, share, and enjoy the outdoors. Find A Hunt outfitters can now join the outfitters who trust Mallard Bay’s outfitter management system for bookings, payments, calendars, CRM, and lead management, all unified in one platform.”Mark Coleman, founder of Find A Hunt and Find A Fish, will hand the platforms to Mallard Bay’s team as the brands enter their next chapter of growth.“These platforms have always had one mission: helping people get outdoors and experience something memorable,” Coleman said. “Mallard Bay has the talent, vision, and drive to take this further than I could have alone. I could not be more excited about what this partnership means for outfitters, hunters, anglers, and the entire outdoor community.”With the acquisition complete, Mallard Bay will begin a transformation of its technology, integrating its AI-driven operating systems and proprietary AI products with new marketplace features, streamlined outfitter tools, and a scalable user experience.The move also lets each brand focus on its strengths. Find A Hunt and Find A Fish will grow into dedicated, consumer-facing destinations for discovering and booking outdoor experiences, while Mallard Bay concentrates on the AI-powered Outfitter Management System (OMS) and the software that supports the guides and outfitters behind every trip.“Outdoor recreation is a large market that has been underserved by modern technology for a long time,” Meaux added. “We are on a mission to change that.”Mallard Bay will release additional Find A Hunt and Find A Fish product details and timelines in mid- to late 2026.###About Mallard BayMallard Bay is the AI-powered Outfitter Management System (OMS) built for guided hunting and fishing outfitters across North America and beyond. The all-in-one platform streamlines the operations that run an outfitting business (bookings, scheduling, payments, and client communication) in a single system. Built by fellow outfitters and sportsmen, Mallard Bay helps operators run more efficiently, strengthen their brands, and retain loyal clients through trust and clear communication. Learn more at mallardbay.com.About Find A Hunt and Find A FishFind A Hunt is an online marketplace and directory that helps hunters discover public hunting land, book guided hunts, browse land leases, and connect with trusted outfitters and outdoor vendors across the country. Its sister brand, Find A Fish, brings the same discovery experience to the angling community. Together, they help people find and book guided outdoor experiences across North America and around the world. Learn more at findahunt.com and findafish.com.

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